Joblessness at 21.7% in the Philippines in 2022 – SWS

JOB FAIR. Job seekers line up to get an application form at the mega job fair conducted by the Public Employment Service Office of the Manila City Hall in celebration of Manila Day 2022, at the Arroceros Forest Park on June 20, 2022.

The estimated number of jobless was at 9.6 million in December 2022; it was 8.8 million in October 2022

MANILA, Philippines – In 2022, 21.7% of Filipinos surveyed reported being unemployed, according to the Social Weather Stations survey.

By the end of the year, fourth quarter December 2022 survey found the labor force participation rate in the country at 65.6%, or 45.2 million people.



The SWS defines the labor force as adults above the age of 18 presently with a job, and those looking for a job. The labor force participation rate is the proportion of adults in the labor force.

The estimated number of jobless was at 9.6 million in December 2022 compared to 8.8 million three months prior in October 2022.

The survey asked respondents the question, “Kayo po ba ay may trabaho sa kasalukuyan, walang trabaho ngayon pero mayroon dati, o hindi pa nagkaroon ng trabaho kahit minsan (Do you have a job at present, not have a job at present but used to have a job, or never had a job?)

The shift between the number of jobless between October and December hardly moved from 18.6% in October 2022, and 20.8% in December 2022.

However, it was below the 26% in April.

Regional joblessness falls

Joblessness falls in all regions except Mindanao.

In the last quarter of 2022, adult joblessness stayed highest in Metro Manila at 25.8%, 23.8% in Balance Luzon, 17% in the Visayas, and 19% in Mindanao.

This brings its annual average to 25.8% in Metro Manila, 27.8% in balance Luzon, 17% in 22.5% in the Visayasm and 19% in Mindanao.

This reflected findings of a separate survey, SWS also found there was a drastic gap of people who identified as poor in the regions as opposed to those who live in Metro Manila.

There was also a drop in joblessness in both urban and rural areas at 23.3% and 20.3% respectively.

In 2021, this was at 29% in urban areas and 22.85 in rural areas.



The Fourth Quarter 2022 Social Weather Survey was held from December 10 to 14, 2022, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide with 300 respondents each in Metro Manila, balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

See the full report here. – Rappler.com