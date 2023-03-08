Ex-Duterte DILG spokesman Malaya now part of National Security Council

NEW ROLE. In this photo, Center for Excellence in Local Governance Executive Dir. Jonathan Malaya weigh in on proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution, Thursday, August 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Jonathan Malaya, a spokesperson for the Department of the Interior and Local Government during the Duterte administration, has been named the new assistant director general of the National Security Council, the NSC announced on Wednesday, March 8.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año welcomed Malaya’s new post, saying his experience in government and the academe would serve as assets to the agency.

Año, who previously served as interior secretary under the Duterte administration, was Malaya’s boss. The two worked closely together in the DILG, with Malaya acting as only one of two authorized voices for the agency at the time, along with Año himself.

“I worked closely with him in the DILG for five years. His 25-year experience in the public service as well as his proven dedication and commitment to the national interest will serve this agency and the country well,” Año said on Wednesday.

The NSC said it received Malaya’s appointment papers from Malacañang on Tuesday, March 7.

As part of the NSC, Malaya is expected to continue working closely with Año on issues including the West Philippine Sea, efforts to combat local insurgency, and the overall crafting of the country’s national security strategy.

Public servant

Prior to his appointment, Malaya was a senior lecturer at the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance, where he taught courses on ethics in public service, public policy, public accountability, and metropolitan and regional governance.

He was also executive director of the Local Government Development Institute, a think tank and training institute for “excellence in local governments.”

Malaya also comes from a family of public servants. His brother, Ambassador Eduardo Malaya, currently serves as the Philippines’ envoy to the Netherlands, while his late father, Angel S. Malaya, was an Iriga regional trial court judge.

Malaya worked in nine different agencies in the last 25 years. Aside from the DILG, he served as assistant secretary in the Office of the President, Department of Education, and Office of the Solicitor General. He also worked in the Supreme Court, Senate, House of Representatives, and in the Pasay city government.

Malaya’s appointment comes after Año assumed the post in January. A retired general, Año was named to the role following former NSA Clarita Carlos’ decision to step down from the position and instead join the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department of the House of Representatives.

Marcos said he chose Año because of his “long, long, long experience in intelligence.” – Rappler.com