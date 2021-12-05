‘Killer ex-cop’ Jonel Nuezca laid to rest

Jonel Nuezca's family requests that the funeral be kept private, disallowing media from going near the family or the casket

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – Jonel Nuezca, the former policeman convicted of murdering a mother and son in Tarlac province and who died inside the New Bilibid Prison on November 30 of unknown causes, was laid to rest on Sunday morning, December 5.

In a live update by GMA TV-10’s Russel Simorio, Nuezca was laid to rest at the Urdaneta Memorial Park.

The funeral procession was done quickly. No tarpaulins nor identification of the deceased was posted by the family, for security purposes.

Policemen, however, were deployed in order to provide security for Nuezca’s kin.

His remains were eventually laid to rest at around 8 am.

Despite his death being the subject of scrutiny and doubt among Filipinos, his family asked that Nuezca’s funeral be kept private.

Media were not allowed by the family to go near them and were also not allowed to approach Nuezca’s casket.

His remains, after being subjected to an autopsy by authorities, were sent back to their home in Barangay Nancalobasaan in Urdaneta City, where he was raised and born.

It could be recalled that he immediately went to that house after fatally shooting Sonia and Frank Gregorio, then later surrendered to the Rosales PNP.

Prior to the funeral, his family mourned the death for two days. – Rappler.com

Ahikam Pasion is a Luzon based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.