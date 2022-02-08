Journalist Raissa Robles sues Gadon for libel, and Safe Space violation

GADON. Lawyer Larry Gadon of Kilusang Bagong Lipunan files his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections, at the Sofitel hotel in Pasay City on October 5, 2021. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Robles says while she supports the decriminalization of libel, Gadon's vicious attacks were 'so shocking and horrific' and could inspire a 'wave of vicious attacks' against women

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran journalist Raissa Robles has filed complaints for one count each of libel, cyberlibel and violation of the Safe Spaces Act against notorious lawyer and senatorial candidate Larry Gadon over a vicious video sexually harassing the journalist.

In a complaint filed before the Quezon City Office of the Prosecutor on February 4, released to media on Tuesday, February 8, Robles said that while she supports calls for the decriminalization of libel “Mr Gadon’s verbal attack against me was so egregious or outstandingly and appalingly so shocking and horrific.”

“Because Mr. Gadon’s attack against me could inspire a whole new wave of vicious verbal sexual attacks particularly directed against women who want to engage in political discussions online, I am executing this complaint-affidavit to attest to the truth of the foregoing,” said the complaint.

Gadon, senatorial candidate of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, had filmed himself inside a car cursing Robles repeatedly, and suggesting she has intercourse with a dog. Gadon sent this video of himself to his media viber group which has over 100 members. Shortly after, it was uploaded to social media, a copy of which reached Robles and other journalist groups which condemned the act.

Gadon attacked Robles after the journalist posted critical comments about Marcos’ tax conviction, the subject of a slew of disqualification cases against the dictator’s son.

“Having taken up linguistics as part of my Bachelor of Arts in English studies, I can say with some authority that the Filipino cuss words emphatically and harshly used by Mr. Gadon in his video are brutal, dehumanizing, mysoginistic and sexist,” said the complaint.

In a rare move, the Supreme Court acted on its own and suspended Gadon’s license to practice law indefinitely, and required him to explain why he should not be disbarred over the video.

Gadon had apologized to women who were offended by the video.

“He never apologized to me,” said Robles.

Robles, in her complaint, also alleged that Gadon also violated the young Safe Spaces Act (RA 11313), enacted only in 2018.

Gender-based online harassment is punishable under RA 11313 by up to six years in prison, and a fine of P100,000 to P500,000. Under Section 15 of the law, if the gender-based online harassment is made against a senior citizen, the penalty is one degree higher or imprisonment of up to 12 years.

“The debasing, crude and leering words in the Filipino language are directed to me personally, not as a mere expression but as a degrading personal attack on my dignity as a woman and in blatant disregard of the fact that I am already a senior citizen,” said Robles. – Rappler.com