Journalists from rival networks unite for media, information literacy video series

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COLLABORATION. Journalists from GMA and ABS-CB joined hands for a media and information literacy video series.

Journalists from GMA News and ABS-CBN join hands for a media and information literacy video series.

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran journalists from the largest competing networks in the country joined hands for a media and information literacy (MIL) video series.

This initiative, launched by the University of the Philippines (UP) Journalism Department on Friday, October 6, aimed to improve the way this subject was taught in senior high schools.

The video series discusses the significance of journalism, misinformation, disinformation, and fact-checking.

It features prominent figures from GMA Integrated News, including Kara David, Howie Severino, Atom Araullo, Connie Sison, Mariz Umali, Ivan Mayrina, and from ABS-CBN News, Zen Hernandez, Karmina Constantino, and Jeff Canoy.

ABS-CBN chief of reporters Canoy expressed excitement about this collaboration with GMA News reporters.

“For the longest time, we all know that each network and news organization has its own interests. So for years and years, we’ve been discussing how we can combat fake news, always mentioning the term ‘collaboration.’ But it has mostly been just talk. Now, we finally get to see if we can stop talking and actually start taking action,” he said during the panel discussion.

Play Video

Alongside the video content, the UP Journalism Department also introduced a module for teaching MIL in senior high schools.

This module was developed by Karol Ilagan, head of the Philippine Center for Editorial Content, and Janvic Mateo, a reporter from Philippine Star, both of whom are educators at UP’s Journalism Department.

The public can access presentations and video materials through this link.

Curriculum issues, lack of expertise, materials

Based on the focus group discussion conducted by the department with education experts and students, they found out that the current MIL curriculum taught in senior high school was “too heavy and complicated.”

David, who is also the chairman of the UP Journalism Department noted that the curriculum “lacks focus and tries to squeeze in a lot of information in one semester.”

The current MIL curriculum is also not responsive to the Philippine setting, David said.

Based on the department’s interviews, most teachers who handle MIL subjects are English and Social Studies teachers, who need a teaching load.

The focus group discussion also showed that these teachers need skills training and educational resources.

Portia Padilla, a professor at the UP College of Education, said that in addition to the “information crisis,” the country was grappling with a “learning crisis,” which presented a significant challenge for educators.

“If the short-form content that students consume on social media is not only difficult to comprehend but also incorrect, the situation will worsen,” Padilla said.

According to a World Bank report, nine out of ten Filipinos cannot read and understand simple text. Education experts believe that learning poverty in the country is exacerbated by overworked teachers who have additional responsibilities aside from teaching. – Rappler.com