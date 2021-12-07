‘No foul play’: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson death

'Rest assured that we will cooperate with DOJ, should there be additional queries and requests for documents,' Philippine National Police chief General Dionardo Carlos says

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Monday, December 6, that Julian Ongpin was no longer a person of interest in the case involving the death of artist Bree Jonson.

“As of press time, Julian Ongpin isn’t anymore a person of interest to the case since police investigation yielded no sign of foul play to the incident,” the PNP said in a statement.

Ongpin, son of Marcos-time trade secretary and business tycoon Roberto “Bobby” Ongpin, was the companion of Jonson when the latter was found dead inside a bathroom in Flotsam and Jetsam Resort in La Union last September. The cops recovered 12 grams of cocaine inside his room when the police inspected their room.

Later on, Jonson also tested positive for drug use.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), which is leading the investigation into the incident, halted its probe while waiting for the PNP to respond to a request for a clarification on the DNA result the police conducted.

According to PNP chief General Dionardo Carlos, he would advise the Ilocos Region police to respond to the DOJ’s request.

“We will advise PRO1 (Police Regional Office 1) and the Forensic Group to respond to the request of DOJ regarding the DNA report. Rest assured that we will cooperate with DOJ, should there be additional queries and requests for documents,” Carlos said.

The La Union Regional Trial Court Branch 27 did not issue a warrant of arrest against Ongpin despite his alleged possession of illegal drugs. Under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, possession of 12 grams of cocaine is a non-bailable offense.

The DOJ eventually charged Ongpin over his possession of illegal drugs. However, the same La Union court had junked the charge on November 15.

The DOJ prosecution will file a motion for reconsideration. – Rappler.com