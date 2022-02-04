21 catch COVID-19, fail to take Bar Exams in Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro

SECURE. Police stand on guard on Corrales Avenue in Cagayan de Oro, outside one of the entrances to Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan during the first day of the 2022 Bar examinations on Friday, February 4.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – At least 21 law graduates in Zamboanga and Cagayan de Oro cities were barred from taking the country’s most difficult professional licensure examinations on Friday, February 4, after they tested positive for COVID-19.

In Zamboanga City alone, 12 tested positive for COVID-19, while 13 others missed the first of two days of this year’s Bar examinations for unclear reasons.

The turnout of Bar examinees was high in the two cities, officials said. Nationwide, the turnout was at 96%, according to Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

More than 11,000 law graduates are taking the exams as of this posting, the first of two days of grueling tests given in 22 key areas across the country, including Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, and the Mindanao cities of Davao, General Santos, and Iligan.

The second and last day of the exams is on Sunday, February 6.

Zamboanga City COVID-19 inter-agency chief implementer Elmeir Jade Apolinario said 25 of the 259 law graduates expected to take the exams at the Jesuit-owned Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) failed to make it.

“Twelve out of 25 were tested positive for COVID-19,” Dr. Apolinario said.

Aside from ADZU law graduates, many of the examinees in Zamboanga are from Western Mindanao State University, Andres Bonifacio College, and Jose Rizal Memorial State University.

In Cagayan de Oro City, meanwhile, nine law graduates were disallowed from taking the Bar Exams because they tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Teodoro Yu Jr., data analyst and medical officer at the City Health Office (CHO).

City hall spokesperson Maricel Rivera said public health workers were tasked to look for the nine law graduates for more testing, and to identify people they may have had close contact with for possible isolation.

Cagayan de Oro has two testing centers – Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan University and Liceo de Cagayan University – that prepared for some 600 examinees.

SECURE. Police stand on guard on Corrales Avenue in Cagayan de Oro, outside one of the entrances to Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan during the first day of the 2022 Bar examinations on Friday, February 4. –Herbie Gomez/Rappler

Security was tightened around Xavier and Liceo in Cagayan de Oro, ADZU in Zamboanga, and other Bar Exams centers in Mindanao.

Local officials and lawyers hailed this year’s historic Bar Exams given for the first time across the country and the first since 2020 when the global COVID-19 pandemic brought the country on its knees.

After several postponements, a two-year delay, and the country producing no new lawyer during the period, the start of the Bar Exams made many people heave a sigh of relief.

Lawyer Jose Edgardo Uy, head of the economic, law, and order cluster of the Cagayan de Oro City government’s Emergency Operations Center, said he could relate with the law graduates who waited this long to take the Bar Exams, saying the “prolonged agony of waiting was difficult to bear.”

Uy recounted he reviewed for the Bar Exams for five months, and yet at that time, “I could not think of any other thing but look forward to going home.”

He said, “The long wait may be looked at as testing the patience and composure of a future lawyer. The long wait may have been agonizing to some. To others, it could have been a blessing in disguise – additional time to review.”

Zamboanga City 1st District Cesar Jimenez Jr. beamed with pride that his city is one of the country’s examination sites for it.

Jimenez said, “The holding of this year’s Bar Examinations in Zamboanga City sets another milestone for the legal profession and academe. This serves as a validation of the standards established by our institutions as well as the city’s ability to safeguard the welfare of the (examinees), the examiners, and that of the entire process itself, indicating further the recognition of Zamboanga City’s progress as one of the country’s major cities.” – Rappler.com