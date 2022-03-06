Robredo condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

'I stand in admiration of the Ukrainian people’s courage and resilience, and am proud of their efforts to defend freedom and a rights-based order – ideals that the Filipino people share,' says Vice President Leni Robredo

Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo on Sunday, March 6, condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to the death of at least 350 people, including children.

“I condemn the violence that has been inflicted upon the people of Ukraine, the violation of its sovereignty, and the threat that now hangs above all the innocent lives in the region,” Robredo said in a statement .

Robredo gave praises to Filipino diplomats who were working to keep Filipinos safe in Ukraine. The Philippines has evacuated at least 40 since Russia launched its invasion on February 24. According to the estimates before the attack, there were 300 Filipinos in Ukraine.

“It is a moral imperative to stand against bullying and unprovoked aggression, especially given the reports of civilians and residential areas deliberately targeted in the course of this invasion. I stand in admiration of the Ukrainian people’s courage and resilience, and am proud of their efforts to defend freedom and a rights-based order – ideals that the Filipino people share,” Robredo added.

Robredo adds to the chorus of condemnation against Russia, which has been facing steep economic sanctions from countries all over the world. The Philippines denounced Russia’s aggression as early as February 28, joining the United Nations General Assembly’s censure against the superpower.

In an earlier statement, Robredo said the safety of Filipinos must be the government’s top priority and that the Philippine government must keep its eyes on the volatile situation in the region.

Play Video

– Rappler.com