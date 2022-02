Presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running mate Kiko Pangilinan lead the 'Pink Rally' at the Quezon Memorial Circle

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running mate Kiko Pangilinan lead the ‘Pink Rally’ at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Sunday, February 13.

Earlier, Robredo met with Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte, who leads the country’s most vote-rich city with over 1.4 million registered voters. – Rappler.com