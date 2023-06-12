Rappler’s Buan in Hague Talks: We have the chance to make int’l justice preserve truth

NEVER FORGET. Rappler justice reporter Lian Buan says international justice can be used to preserve the truth.

'We have a chance to make international justice ensure that Filipinos never forget,' Rappler justice reporter Lian Buan tells an audience in the Netherlands, home of the International Criminal Court

MANILA, Philippines – Disinformation helped elect Rodrigo Duterte, bring back to power the family of dictator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and whitewash all the horrors unleashed on Filipinos by the two former presidents.

It is a constant battle against historical revisionism in the Philippines. And as Duterte stepped down from office, leaving behind a bloody trail in the name of his violent anti-illegal drug campaign, the struggle against disinformation goes hand in hand with trying to find justice for the thousands killed.

For Rappler’s justice reporter Lian Buan, a way to ensure that truth prevails is to ensure that justice – even in the international arena – is attained.

In a speech during the Hague Talks, Buan noted the importance of the judgments of foreign courts in the cases against the dictator Marcos and his family which, although an imperfect narrative, remains “one of the last frontiers to preserving the truth on what happened during Martial Law.”

“So for all its limitations and all of its flaws, we have the chance to make international justice preserve the truth about what went on in those six bloody years of Duterte’s war on drugs,” she said.

Buan spoke during an event that was part of Justice Week in The Hague, the legal capital of the world. This city in the Netherlands also houses the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is currently investigating possible crimes against humanity committed under Duterte’s violent war on drugs. The Philippine government under Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is opposing this move.

At least 6,252 people were killed in police operations alone by May 31, 2022, or a month before Duterte’s presidential term ended. Human rights groups estimate the number to reach between 27,000 to 30,000 to include victims of vigilante-style killings, or those found dead on the streets or gunned down by unidentified individuals.

Play Video

Families of drug war victims have given up navigating the domestic justice system. There have been only a few convictions, while the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the constitutionality of Duterte’s drug war more than six years since petitions were first filed by law groups. Those left behind also face constant harassment and intimidation from police in their own communities.

“It is important for the communities to ask these questions, but it is also difficult to explain to them why they are not answered until now,” Buan said.

For all these reasons, families are now pinning their hopes for justice on the ICC. But the international court has had its share of criticism which played into disinformation efforts, including those orchestrated by Duterte and his allies.

Buan, in her speech, pointed how the talk on international justice could get lost and fade due to it not being felt on the ground. But while there is a need to be careful not to give false hopes, it is important to acknowledge the agency and efforts of families seeking justice before the ICC.

“At the very least, we have to make an effort to make them feel that it is not for nothing,” Buan said.

“We can lose cases, we can lose patience just by trying, but we have a chance to make international justice ensure that Filipinos never forget,” she added. – Rappler.com