Limited face-to-face classes suspended in Metro Manila

FACE-TO-FACE CLASSES. 60 students from Kinder to Grade 3 attend the pilot test of face-to-face classes at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on December 6, 2021.

Limited face-to-face classes in areas under Alert Level 1 and 2 will continue, DepEd says

MANILA, Philippines – The limited face-to-face classes in the country’s capital have been suspended amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Sunday, January 2.

In a series of tweets, the MMDA said the holding of such limited classes would be suspended starting January 3. The agency noted the suspension of limited face-to-face classes was in line with the implementation of Alert Level 3 in the National Capital Region (NCR). (READ: What we know so far: Pilot run of limited face-to-face classes in PH)

(1/3) ADVISORY: Following the meeting between the Department of Education and Metro Manila mayors, face to face classes in schools holding such in Metro Manila are SUSPENDED starting tomorrow, January 3. — Official MMDA (@MMDA) January 2, 2022

“According to MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos, the suspension of face to face classes is automatic as Metro Manila goes under stricter alert level 3 status starting Monday until January 15 due to increase in COVID-19 cases and recorded cases of Omicron variant,” the MMDA said.

As of January 2, the Philippines recorded an additional 4,600 COVID-19 cases. At present, the country has 21,418 active cases.

Under the country’s COVID-19 task force’s guidelines for the implementation of alert level system, the holding of limited face-to-face classes was prohibited in areas under Alert Level 3. The activity, among others, was characterized as high-risk for transmission.

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) confirmed the cancellation of limited physical classes.

“Consistent with the recent memorandum of the IATF for the Alert Level 3 protocols and considering the notable increase of COVID cases in NCR, DepEd, in consultation with DOH, confirms that face-to-face classes for pilot schools in NCR are suspended until the alert level reverts to Level 2,” the education department said.

“Face-to-face classes in pilot schools in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2 shall continue in the meantime that DepEd finalizes its report on the pilot face-to-face classes,” the DepEd added.

In December last year, at least 28 public schools participated in the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes in Metro Manila. In November 2021, the government had finally approved the limited face-to-face classes in over a hundred schools in the country.

Before the approval, the Philippines was among the last two countries in the world to hold limited physical classes since the pandemic began in March 2020. – Rappler.com