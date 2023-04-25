LIST: Where you can buy fresh produce, goods to help local farmers in PH

Do you know of any farm-to-market stores or local farmer initiatives? Farmers can sell their crops directly through these efforts.

MANILA, Philippines – Agriculture remains a major economic sector in the country. However, many Filipino farmers do not benefit much from their work, as products are bought by traders at a low price but sold much higher.

To ease the problems of both farmers and consumers, several agricultural groups, advocates, and individuals continue to launch networks and initiatives to sell products directly from local farmers.

But this isn’t the first time. During the pandemic, efforts were initiated to help farmers affected by this trading process because of the lockdown. These initiatives have given farmers opportunities to better market their harvests in urban areas.

You can continue to support local farmers by purchasing freshly-picked fruits and vegetables directly brought from farmers through these networks and initiatives.

Rural Rising Philippines

Rural Rising Philippines (RuRi) is a non-profit organization that aims to help local farmers sell their products. RuRi makes this possible by doing “rescue buys,” or buying fruits and vegetables from areas with overproduction and selling them in Metro Manila.

The organization operates a vegetable rescue center in Baguio City and two distribution hubs in UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City, and in Alabang Town Center, Muntinlupa.

Visit their website to buy. You may pick up your orders or opt for door-to-door delivery.

Fresh Produce PH

Fresh Produce PH is an online grocery selling fresh produce from local farmers straight to doorsteps in order to “bridge the gap between local farmers from the province and potential customers from the city.”

More than just selling these fruits and vegetables, Fresh Produce PH also provides “accurate and unbiased facts” on their products and their health benefits.

Check out their online store for more details. Options for home delivery are also available.

Rod’s Fresh Veggies and Frozen Products

Rod’s Fresh Veggies and Frozen Products, a newly opened store based in Minglanilla, Cebu, supplies fresh vegetables directly from the farmers of Dalaguete.

Products may be picked up or delivered. Those who’d like to purchase may send a message on the Facebook page.

Ramzy’s Variety Store

Ramzy’s Variety Store sells freshly-picked strawberries, fruits, vegetables, and other products of Benguet farmers. This Cavite-based enterprise offers door-to-door delivery.

Send their Facebook page a message to get a taste of Benguet products.

Bagsakan

Bagsakan Bungkalan Farmers’ Market is an initiative of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), a movement that advocates for peasants’ rights and land reform.

Bagsakan holds bazaars in different parts of Metro Manila to sell fruits and vegetables grown by farmers nationwide. Follow their Facebook page to stay updated on their next stop.

Do you know of any farm-to-market stores or initiatives that help our local farmers? Send them to move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com

Glenn Jr. Ferrariz is a Rappler volunteer from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. He’s in his fourth year of taking up Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.