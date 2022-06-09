3 candidates for president, 2 for VP miss SOCE filing deadline

Representatives of political candidates submit their statements of contributions and expenditures during the last day of filing at the Comelec's campaign finance office in Manila on June 8, 2022.

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., vice president-elect Sara Duterte, and the 12 winning senatorial candidates all submit their campaign expenditure papers on time

MANILA, Philippines – Seven out of 10 presidential candidates, seven out of nine vice presidential aspirants, and 47 senatorial hopefuls filed their statements of contributions and expenditures (SOCEs) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on or before the June 8 deadline, the poll body said on Thursday, June 9.

Based on the list provided by the Comelec’s campaign finance office, businessman Faisal Mangondato, former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, and former defense chief Norberto Gonzales did not submit their campaign expenditure papers.

In the vice presidential race, only Manny Lopez and Rizalito David failed to comply with the final requirement of the election season.

In the senatorial race, all 12 winning candidates were able to submit their SOCEs on time.

The Comelec has yet to provide the media copies of the candidates’ SOCE, but the camps of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice president-elect Sara Duterte already publicized the first page of their SOCEs, which showed how much they spent on their campaigns.

Republic Act No. 7166 states, “No person elected to any public office shall enter upon the duties of his office until he has filed the statement of contributions and expenditures herein required.”

Long lines filled the hallway outside the Comelec’s campaign finance office on Wednesday, June 8, as representatives of candidates tried to beat the SOCE filing deadline. Rappler photo

Belated filing of SOCEs for elected candidate, however, is allowed up to six months from proclamation, according to Comelec Resolution No. 10505, but subject to administrative fine.

“After the lapse of the said period and the candidate failed to assume office, a permanent vacancy occurs for which said office shall be filled up in accordance with the Constitution or the law,” the resolution reads.

Below is the list of SOCE filers:

– Rappler.com