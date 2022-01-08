LIST: Class suspensions amid COVID-19 surge

Check this page for the list of schools that have suspended classes due to rising COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines – A number of schools have suspended classes as COVID-19 cases continued to climb in the country at an unprecedented rate.

Here are the schools as of Saturday night, January 8.

University of Santo Tomas

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, University of Santo Tomas (UST) announced class and work suspension from January 10 to 15 “to allow the Thomasian community to focus on their health, wellness, and other personal needs, and those of their families.”

De La Salle Santiago Zobel

On Saturday, January 8, De La Salle Santiago Zobel said that it was declaring a “health break” from Monday, January 10, until Wednesday, January 12.

“During this period, classes, school activities, and work are suspended. Submission of requirements is also deferred. Respective offices will announce adjustments in the schedule at a later date,” the school said.

De La Salle University

On Friday, January 7, De La Salle University (DLSU) in Manila announced that it was suspending classes and work beginning January 10, until Saturday, January 15.

“A health survey conducted among our community members yesterday revealed that close to 60% of our community members are currently sick. With such prevalence of illness, COVID and non-COVID, classes at all levels (nursery to grade 12, undergraduate, graduate school including the College of Law) are hereby suspended from January 10 to 15, 2022,” DLSU said in a Facebook post.

The university said that it will conduct another survey on Thursday, January 13, to assess when classes would resume.

Ateneo de Manila University

Ateneo’s grade school department on Friday declared a “health break” for all its students and faculty members for January 10 and 11. Kinder to Grade 6 students will use an asynchronous setup starting Wednesday, January 12, until Tuesday, January 18. Synchronous classes will resume on Thursday, January 19.

Philippine Women’s University

Philippine Women’s University announced on Friday that it would have “University Health Break” from January 10 to 12.

Polytechnic University of the Philippines

The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) suspended classes from Monday, January 10, until Sunday, January 16.

In a Facebook post on Friday, PUP said that “synchronous and asynchronous activities in all year levels, including Graduate School, Open University System and College of Law, in the Main Campus, and in all branches and satellite campuses” are suspended.

“The administration shall assess the situation by January 14, 2022 to decide whether or not to extend this period of suspension,” PUP said.

Members of the faculty are also instructed to move deadlines of submission for class requirements.

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila

The university announced on Friday that it was “putting on hold the conduct of limited face-to-face classes offered by the College of Nursing and the College of Medicine in light of the steadily rising COVID-19 cases in the country.”

“To focus on the safety of members of the PLM community, the administration recommended the suspension of face-to-face classes to allow everyone to take proper measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” the university said.

Colegio de San Agustin – Makati

Colegio de San Agustin has suspended classes from January 10 to 12.

San Beda College-Alabang

The college said that all academic departments except for the School of Law will have a “health break” from January 10 to 15.

“The health break will enable the students, faculty, and academic non-teaching personnel to attend to their health and other vital concerns. The School of Law will continue with its classes and follow the usual schedule,” the school said.

La Salle Green Hills

On Friday, La Salle Green Hills announced suspension of classes for pre-nursery to Grade 12, including Alternative Education, from January 10 to 14.

Chiang Kai Shek College

Chiang Kai Shek College on Friday announced the suspension of online classes, kinder to grade 12, from January 10 to 15. Second term examinations originally scheduled on January 17 to 21 will no longer be held.

Saint Pedro Poveda College

On Thursday, January 6, Saint Pedro Poveda College declared an “academic freeze” from Friday, January 7, to Monday, January 10.

“On these days, there shall be no classes and no submission of requirements for the students. January 11 – 14, 2022 shall be ASYNCHRONOUS DAYS,” it said.

PAREF Rose Hill School – Antipolo

PAREF Rose Hill School has extended its “health break” for students, faculty, and staff until Thursday, January 14.

PAREF Woodrose School – Muntinlupa

On Friday, PAREF Woodrose School in Muntinlupa announced a “health break” beginning January 8 until January 16.

“Classes and submission of requirements are suspended during this period,” the school said.

Xavier School

Classes and work are suspended at Xavier School from January 10 to 11.

Don Bosco Makati

“The Senior High School Department will observe a health break from January 10th until 12th due to the present health situation of both the students and teachers. With this, work and classes resume on January 13th,” the school said.

Lourdes School of Mandaluyong

Lourdes School of Mandaluyong on Friday said it would implement an “academic breather” from January 10 to 11.

“Neither synchronous classes nor asynchronous tasks will be allowed during these days; any deadlines falling on these days are postponed. We shall resume our duties on January 12, 2022,” it said.

Colleges and universities in the country have been using the flexible learning system for almost two academic years now since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020. Meanwhile, basic education has been using the distance learning system.

“Flexible learning” for higher education institutions involves a combination of digital and non-digital technology, which the Commission on Higher Education said doesn’t necessarily require internet connectivity. (READ: During pandemic, student climbs a mountain to send class requirement)

In 2021, a number of college degree programs that required “hands-on experience” started limited face-to-face. In November 2021, the government’s pandemic task force approved the phased rollout of face-to-face classes for all degree programs beginning January 2022.

Meanwhile, some 287 public and private schools started the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes.

Due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, Metro Manila and other nearby provinces have been placed under Alert Level 3, where limited face-to-face classes for college students are allowed under 30% capacity and in-person classes for basic education are suspended. – Rappler.com