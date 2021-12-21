Countries offer aid, share sympathies after Typhoon Odette devastates PH

MANILA, Philippines – World leaders and the international community have pledged to assist the Philippines after Typhoon Odette left a trail of destruction across the country and displaced thousands across several regions in all the island groups in the country.
At its peak, Odette had maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h. Signal No. 4 was the highest wind signal raised during the onslaught of the typhoon, which destroyed homes, uprooted trees, and toppled power lines.
According to police estimates, at least 300 people were declared dead as of Monday, December 20.
Odette made landfall in the country nine times from December 16 to 17, before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 12:40 pm on Saturday, December 18. Odette was also the Philippines’ 15th tropical cyclone for 2021, coming just a week before Christmas. Around 20 form within or enter PAR each year.
Rappler has compiled this list of foreign aid and messages of solidarity from foreign governments, different embassies, and international organizations:
Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, December 21, pledged financial assistance for relief efforts, which would be coursed through the Red Cross to address immediate needs on the ground in hard-hit areas.
“My heart goes out to the people of the Philippines, whose lives have been forever changed by last week’s super typhoon. Canadians are sending our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones – and we’ll keep everyone affected in our thoughts during this challenging time,” Trudeau said.
Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit Sajjan said $3 million in assistance would be given to the Philippines, including $500,000 for urgent response through the Red Cross.
Japan
The Japanese government announced it would offer disaster relief assistance through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with the following relief goods provided :
- Generator
- Camping Tent
- Sleeping pad
- Portable Jerry Can/water containe
- Tarpaulin/plastic sheet to cover the roof
Japan said the goods would be shipped in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to ensure they would be immediately distributed to areas devastated by Odette.
On Twitter, Japanese Amabssador Kazuhiko Koshikawa expressed Tokyo’s heartfelt sympathies as he offered respect to those responding to those in need in hard-hit areas.
“My heart and prayers go out to everyone in large parts of Visayas and Mindanao hit by Typhoon #OdettePH. My deepest respect to the brave first responders of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery operations in the area. I hope for everyone’s safety,” he said.
United States
Through the United States Agency for International Development, Washington is providing the following:
- Heavy-duty plastic sheeting
- Emergency shelter for 3,000 families
- Emergency response and relief supplies with the International Organization for Migration
- 10,000 family food packs with the World Food Programme (WFP_
- 2 mobile operations vehicles for emergency to Surigao and Ormoc to facilitate access to electricity and internet for government and partners responding to Typhoon Odette
US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava said Washington was ready to assist the Philippines’ ongoing relief efforts as she offered condolences to families of victims.
On December 22, the US said P10 million ($200,000) in immediate assistance would also be provided to communities affected by Typhoon Odette. Along with this, USAID had partnered with Action Against Hunger to provide food, water, hygiene supplies, and other relief items to Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.
Australia
The Australian government partnered with the Philippine Red Cross to provide pre-positioned emergency supplies, while Australian Ambassador Steve Robinson said the country was working with the Philippines on further options to provide assistance.
With aid from Australia and other donors, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees provided the following to displaced families in Siargao and the Dinagat Islands:
- 1,000 solar lamps
- 1,000 mosquito nets
- 1,000 plastic tarps
- 200 plastic sheets
France
French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz said the French government stood in solidarity with the Philippines and was ready to offer assistance in relief efforts together with the French Chamber of Commerce and the France-Philippines United Action Foundation.
“Saddened by the severe destruction and loss of lives caused by Typhoon Odette. Full solidarity with the Philippine government and citizens, we are ready to assist in disaster and relief response,” she said.
United Nations Office for the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs
UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Gustavo Gonzalez said the UN, along with non-governmental organizations and private sector partners were currently coordinating to provide immediate needs like shelter, health, food, protection, and other responses to badly-hit areas.
“Our message to the people of the #Philippines is one of solidarity and support…. A coordinated response by the UN agencies, NGOs, and private sector partners in country is already underway,” Gonzalez said.
Germany
German Foreign Office Director General for Asia and the Pacific Petra Sigmund shared the German government’s sympathies with the Philippines as thousands struggled with the destruction wrought by Odette.
“My thoughts go out to the families of those dead or missing, and to the hundreds of thousands who had to flee from home,” Sigmund said.
UNHCR
The UNHCR provided additional aid in the form of core relief items composed of the following:
- 1,000 solar lamps
- 1,000 mosquito nets
- 1,000 4x5m plastic sheets with eyelets
- Fire retardant
- 200 4x50m reinforced plastic tarpaulins
The group said items were delivered to severely affected areas in Siargao and Dinagat Islands, as well as the coastal municipalities in the mainland of Surigao del Norte province.
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
Based on initial assessments, UNICEF said around 845,000 children were in need of urgent assistance. Families in hard hit areas were also in need of food, water, medicines, clothing, personal protective equipment (PPE), cooking equipment, family kits with sleeping materials, hygiene kits, temporary shelter, disaster kits, tents for healthcare facilities and go bags.
UNICEF’s office in Cotabato City has dispatched the following items to the Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao City and Surigao del Norte:
- 2,000 family hygiene and dignity kits (with items including water buckets, soaps, toothpaste and sanitary napkins)
- 2,767 packs of water purification tablets
- Additional 2,018 bottles (in 100ml) of household water disinfectants
- 2 collapsible bulk water storages
- 50 emergency latrine kits
- 25 tents for district hospitals and Rural Health Units
China
The Chinese government announced it would provide P50 million ($1 million) in emergency cash assistance to the Philippines.
“Our hearts go out to all the Filipino families who were devastated by Typhoon Odette which has caused massive casualties as well as property loss,” Chinese Ambassador to the Philippine Huang Xilian said.
China said it would also distribute the following items to hard-hit areas:
- 20,000 food packages (with 5 kilograms of rice, 10 pieces canned food and 10 noodles packs)
- 4.725 million kg of rice
Meanwhile, Chinese state media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping extended condolences to President Rodrigo Duterte, saying he was shocked to learn of the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette.
Xi said China was ready to provide the Philippines with assistance and shared his deep sympathies to victims of the typhoon.
European Union
The European Union pledged an initial €1.7 million or some P96 million in humanitarian funding to provide immediate needs like food, drinking water, shelter and other urgently needed household items.
“In an immediate response to typhoon Rai which caused wide-spread destruction and deplorable loss of lives in the Philippines, the EU stands by the Filipino people in these difficult times and has started to provideemergency relief actions to those affected in close cooperation with our humanitarian partners”, said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.
Korea
In a meeting between Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Korean Ambassador Kim Inchul, the Korean government provided P100 million ($2 million) in humanitarian assistance for relief efforts.
On December 22, the Korean embassy in the Philippine said it was also in the process of providing additional P2.75 million ($55,000) in-kind to for immediate relief response efforts in the coming days.
Ambassador Kim earlier conveyed President Moon Jae In’s sympathies and shared the country’s solidarity with the Philippines in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.
“President Moon Jae In sent a message of sympathies and solidarity to President Duterte. In his message, he expressed his sincere condolences to the families of victims who are suffering sorrow and pain,” Kim said.
New Zealand
Through the International Federation of Red Cross, New Zealand contributed NZ$500,000 or some P16.8 million to support ongoing relief efforts after Typhoon Odette slammed the Philippines.
Ireland
On December 22, Ireland announced it provided €250,000 or some P14 million to provide essential goods and services to communities affected by Typhoon Odette. The Irish government said it would also work to provide more assistance with the World Food Programme in the Philippines and the UN.
