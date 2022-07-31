LIST: Countries offering the Philippines aid after Luzon earthquake 

DAMAGE. A woman walks past a damaged church in the aftermath of an earthquake in Bangued, Abra province, Philippines, July 28, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The international community pledged to assist the Philippines after a powerful earthquake struck Abra province on Wednesday morning, July 27, with the tremor so strong it was felt in other parts of Luzon.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier reported at least four fatalities as of Thursday, July 28.

The magnitude 7 earthquake also caused extensive infrastructure and livelihood damage worth at least P33.8 million.

Rappler has compiled this list of foreign aid from foreign governments, different embassies, and international organizations:

Japan

On Friday, July 29, the Japanese government said it provided the following emergency relief goods through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, upon the request of the Philippine government:

generators

portable jerry cans

tents

sleeping pads

plastic sheets

We are praying for the safety of everyone following the 7.3 magnitude #EarthquakePH, especially the residents of Abra, and nearby provinces. — Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) July 27, 2022

China

The Chinese government said on Friday, July 29, it was providing P10 million worth of emergency supplies to affected areas, along with the Philippines Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.

Aside from this, the Chinese Enterprises Philippines Association also prepared P3.4 million-worth of relief bags.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says China ready to provide assistanc after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Abra this morning: My prayers go to all Filipinos for their safety. If there is anything we can do to be of help to the Filipino people, we’ll be ready. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/7kXjqIDjgP — Sofia Tomacruz (@sofiatomacruz) July 27, 2022

United States

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development and with the International Organization for Migration, provided 3,000 shelter-grade tarps to support relief efforts.

The damage caused this week by #EarthquakePH is heartbreaking. The U.S. is assisting the Philippine government and our Filipino #FriendsPartnersAllies. We hope that these shelter-grade tarps will provide relief to affected communities in North Luzon. #SaferTogetherUSPH pic.twitter.com/bZvk3oJJ0D — Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson (@USAmbPH) July 29, 2022

Sending my thoughts and prayers to those affected by the #EarthquakePH in Abra and nearby provinces. The U.S. extends our condolences to those who have lost loved ones. — Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson (@USAmbPH) July 27, 2022

European Union

The EU Commission on Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid said on Thursday, July 28, that its Copernicus satellite would aid in producing maps of Laoag, Bantay, and Dolores to help assess the extent of damage in the areas.

Our condolences for the loss of lives #Abraquake

EU humanitarian branch @ECHO_Asia monitoring the situation.

ECHO partners on the ground providing first-hand localised information.

Copernicus🛰️ producing maps of Laoag, Bantay & Dolores ➡️ https://t.co/PFNBXf5ukZ

🇪🇺🤝🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/QS1G3VH1qV — EUinthePhilippines🇪🇺🇵🇭 (@EUinthePH) July 28, 2022

Australia