LIST: Countries offering the Philippines aid after Luzon earthquake 

MANILA, Philippines – The international community pledged to assist the Philippines after a powerful earthquake struck Abra province on Wednesday morning, July 27, with the tremor so strong it was felt in other parts of Luzon.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier reported at least four fatalities as of Thursday, July 28.
The magnitude 7 earthquake also caused extensive infrastructure and livelihood damage worth at least P33.8 million.
Rappler has compiled this list of foreign aid from foreign governments, different embassies, and international organizations:
Japan
On Friday, July 29, the Japanese government said it provided the following emergency relief goods through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, upon the request of the Philippine government:
- generators
- portable jerry cans
- tents
- sleeping pads
- plastic sheets
China
The Chinese government said on Friday, July 29, it was providing P10 million worth of emergency supplies to affected areas, along with the Philippines Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.
Aside from this, the Chinese Enterprises Philippines Association also prepared P3.4 million-worth of relief bags.
United States
The United States, through the US Agency for International Development and with the International Organization for Migration, provided 3,000 shelter-grade tarps to support relief efforts.
European Union
The EU Commission on Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid said on Thursday, July 28, that its Copernicus satellite would aid in producing maps of Laoag, Bantay, and Dolores to help assess the extent of damage in the areas.
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.