LIST: Celebrate ‘Kulayaan’ with these Pride 2023 events, initiatives

MANILA, Philippines – And so, the pride lives on!

To recognize the rights and echo the struggles surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community, various organizations and groups were back on track to host events and initiatives for Pride Month 2023.

This year, Metro Manila Pride, the largest LGBTQ+ event in Southeast Asia will hold its annual Pride March and Festival, with the theme, “Tayo Ang Kulayaan: Samot-saring Lakas, Sama-sama sa Landas.”

The event, themed “TAYO ang KULAYAAN! Samot-saring Lakas, Sama-sama sa Landas!,” will take place on Saturday, June 24, at the Circuit Event Grounds, Makati City.

Participants may register here for free.

MMPride will also hold the following activities:

June 3: Kwiz Nite (FFTG Cafe, Cubao, Quezon City, 7 pm)

June 7: SKL Discussion spaces (Online, 8 pm)

June 11: MMPride Community Meeting #4 (Hybrid, 1 pm)

June 18: Pride Picnic x Pride Speaks (Hybrid, 1 pm)

June 21: SKL Discussion Spaces (Online, 8 pm)

June 24: TAYO ang KULAYAAN Pride March & Festival (Makati, 10 am – 6:30 pm)

MMPride is also consolidating events and activities from like-minded organizations. Activities can be shared here.

Donations are accepted in support of the month-long festival:

BDO: 00 3660 1277 57 (Metro Manila LGBTQ+ Pride, Inc.)

GCash: 0929 756 2816 (Angella M.)

Paypal: bit.ly/MMPPayPal

Here is a running list of other events and activities organized by different advocates and groups across the country to celebrate Pride:

Bahaghari

Bahaghari is organizing a month-long calendar of activities consisting of roundtable discussions, film screening, cultural performances, and regional events for Pride month.

One of their most anticipated events is their cultural night titled, “Baklaan sa Lansangan: Paghuhubog ng Sangkabaklaan,” on Saturday, June 17, at the Primos Roofdeck Resto, Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City, at 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, the group is also launching a fund-raising initiative titled, “For the Gays, Fund the Gays,” in support of forthcoming pride-related activities.

This will be done through merchandise such as shirts, tote bags, and stickers starting from 15 pesos. There are also pre-order benefits such as discounted bundles for those who will order until May 30.

You may purchase your merchandise here.

Bahaghari also accepts monetary donations. QR codes directing to GCash, Maya, GrabPay, and PayPal can be accessed through their post.

Pride PH

Pride PH, in partnership with the Quezon City Government, is set to host a Pride Festival themed “Love, laban!” on Saturday, June 24, 10 am to 12 am, at the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

Celebrities, social media influencers, and drag personalities will be present such as Sassa Gurl, AC Soriano, Phi Palmos, Precious Paula Nicole, and Naia.

Prior to the actual event on June 24, PridePH will also conduct the Pride Kickoff Street Party on June 17, at Maginhawa Street, Quezon City.

Organizations who wish to be part of the festival can scan the QR code below.

Surftown Pride

Surftown Pride invites everyone to join their week-long activities in the Great Northwest Philippines, San Juan, La Union, from June 1-5.

For its fifth year, the organization continues with the theme #YouAreMyHome, inspiring allies with a sense of solidarity and shared goals, and establishing safe spaces on the northwest coast.

Humanist Alliance Philippines International

Humanist Alliance Philippines International, is slated to host a talk on the SOGIE bill, on Sunday, June 11, at the White House, A. Morales, Cebu City, from 8 am to 12 pm.

Meanwhile, HAPI – Bacolod is calling for volunteers, as they spearhead Negros Pride 2023 happening on Sunday, June 25, in Bacolod City. Volunteers may sign up here.

In-kind and monetary donations are also accepted. Cash donations may be sent via GCash at 09398907625 via Francine Abalayan. For in-kind donations, you may drop them off at 20 Galo St, Barangay 21, Bacolod City. – with reports from Anamarie Antolin/Rappler.com

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of Pride? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com

Anamarie Antolin is a Rappler intern from Bulacan State University—Main Campus. She is an incoming senior studying Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.