LIST: House committee chairpersons of the 19th Congress

MANILA, Philippines – A day after convening for the first time and selecting its leaders, the House of Representatives named the members who will be heading various committees under the 19th Congress.

Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez was elected in a no-contest election as House Speaker, with former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as Senior Deputy House Speaker.

The following were announced as chairpersons of House committees in the 19th Congress. This article will be updated as more chairpersons are announced:

Committee on Climate Change: Bohol 1st District Representative Edgar Chatto

Committee on Basic Education and Culture: Pasig Representative Roman Romulo

Committee on Ways and Means: Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda

Committee on Appropriations: AKO BICOL Representative Elizalde Co as chairperson, with Marikina 2nd District Representative Stella Quimbo as vice chairperson

Committee on Accounts: Tingog Representative Yedda Marie Romualdez

Committee on Economic Affairs: Aklan 2nd District Representative Teodorico Haresco Jr.

Committee on Higher and Technical Education: Baguio City Representative Mark Go

Committee on Justice: Negros Occidental 4th District Representative Juliet Marie de Leon Ferrer

Committee on Muslim Affairs: Lanao del Norte 1st District Representative Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo

Committee on Natural Resources: Cavite 4th District Representative Elpidio Barzaga Jr.

Committee on Public Works and Highways: Surigao del Sur 1st District Representative Romeo Momo

