LIST: Japanese, PH entities sign 35 deals on various projects during Marcos visit

INVESTMENTS. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers remarks before the Japanese business community on February 10, 2023.

Here are some details on the 35 business deals signed between members of the Philippine and Japanese delegation in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan – During President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first official visit to Japan, over 30 Japanese companies signed letters of intent (LOI) on various business activities in the Philippines and in Japan in the next few years.

A number of Filipino tycoons and Japanese executives gathered for the signing and exchange of 35 letters of intent on Friday, February 10, with representatives from both countries looking to venture or reaffirming plans on clean energy projects, highly-skilled manufacturing, infrastructure development, and retail.

The roster of projects includes both new initiatives and older ventures between Philippine organizations and Japanese entities in previous years.

Malacañang said that a group of 114 businessmen joined Marcos on his trip to Tokyo, making it one of the largest business delegations accompanying the Philippine leader so far.

Among major companies which signed deals were Japanese companies Mitsubishi Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Kenko Tokina Company Ltd., Nomura Real Estate, Hankyu Hanshin Properties, Toyota Motors, and Korabe Industrial Ltd.

Philippines-based companies that engaged with Japanese businesses included Aboitiz Group, Vista Land, W Landmark, Amber Kinetics, Double Dragon, and Filinvest Development Corporation, among others.

Several agreements also involved Japanese companies and Philippine government agencies.

The total worth of these investments was not yet immediately available, as of posting.

Below are some details of the 35 letters of intent or memoranda of understanding signed by company representatives and government officials in the presence of Marcos in Tokyo:

Government-to-government memorandum of cooperation between the Department of Trade and Industry and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Cooperate on increasing investments, mainly through exchange of information, holding of investment seminars, providing support for facilitation of investments, cooperation on sustainable growth

Nomura Real Estate Development Company Ltd. and Federal Land

Memorandum of understanding (MOU) reaffirming the commitment to invest in real estate and retail business in the Philippines

Energy Solution & Marine Engineering, IKS Company Ltd., Amber Kinetics, Aboitiz Power Corporation

LOI to form a consortium for implementation of mechanical energy storage projects in the Philippines, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Australia

Jera Company Ltd. and Aboitiz Power Corporation

Assess potential for greener fuels, including ammonia and hydrogen

MinibeaMitsumi

LOI to open a new factory for the manufacture of optical image stabilizers and a solar power project

GoNegosyo

Submitted a certificate of gratitude to the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs for supporting an entrepreneurship program

Japan Tobacco Inc.

LOI to infuse additional investments for factory expansion, marketing and sales, possibly generating some 600 jobs

Marubeni Corporation

LOI reaffirming the intention to get into projects on infrastructure development, energy, transportation, healthcare, and forestation projects

Marubeni Corporation and Oriental Energy and Power Generation Corporation

Memorandum of agreement for the two companies to pursue projects on energy, transportation, healthcare, and reforestation

Brother Industries Company Ltd.

LOI to put up a third factory for the production of printers

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

LOI to expand operations with a kiln renewal project seen to increase cement production capacity

Itochu Corporation

Increase production of pineapples with DOLE, its partner in the Philippines

TDK Corporation

LOI to construct a second factory building in Laguna Technopark

Double Dragon Corporation and Iwata Chizaki Inc.

LOI to put up a hotel project in Hokkaido, Japan

Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd.

LOI to put up the design, manufacture, and sale of ceramic-based electronic components

Nidec Corporation

Put up new blocks in its Subic factory to increase its production of medium-sized speed reducer gear

Mitsubishi Corporation

Affirming the intention to participate in infrastructure development and construction activities of transportation, commercial, real estate development, mass housing projects

Mistubishi Motors Corporation

Renewing its target production commitment under the Philippines CARS program and expanding automobile manufacturing activities in the country through the addition of locally-assembled vehicle modeling

Mitsubishi Estate Company Ltd. and Vista Land

Joint venture for the development of horizontal and vertical housing, office space, and commercial and real estate development projects

Renova Inc.

Expand renewable energy operations, develop renewable projects with local partners

Toyota Motor Corporation

Establish a light commercial vehicle manufacturing project, invest in the localization of a wide range of automotive parts

Sumitomo Corporation

Renew commitment to upscale Philippine railway systems

Yubicon holdings, Advanced world systems, and Alsons AWS

LOI to partner in software development outsourcing

Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corporation and W Landmark Inc.

Expressing intentions and plans to invest in a joint venture in real estate development activities

Korabe Industrial Corporation Ltd.

LOI to invest in a production facility for automotive heaters, steering wheel heaters, heating wires in Lima Technology Center, a special economic zone in Batangas

Yamaichi Electornics

Expand and invest in a third factory for semiconductor testing and connectors by 2024

ASI Corporation

Set up production unit to start high-capacity facility for products such as wiring harnesses

Tamiya Inc.

LOI to invest in the construction of a facility in Cebu for the production of RC cars and plastic cars

Kenko Tokina Company Ltd

LOI to acquire a new factory and set up a new company for the assembly of surface mount technology products in 2023, including electronic systems of range finders, rifle scopes, and other optical products

Hitachi Aquatech Engineering Company Ltd. and Filinvest Development Corporation

LOI to engage in the development, construction, and operation of a desalinization facility to provide potable water in Cebu and explore other similar projects

Sojitz Corporation

Building and development of a site that meets Leadership and Energy Design or LEED certification on green building standards

Sojitz Corporation with STI Education System Holdings

LOI for a digital telecommunications infrastructure project

Sojitz Corporation with STI Education Systems Holdings

LOI for cooperation in insurance, healthcare, and logistics

Marubeni Corporation, Dacon Corporation, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Establish a reforestation program in line with a joint carbon credit program

New Energy, Industrial Development Organization, and Bases Conversion Development Authority

MOU on “smart mobility systems,” including the completion of viability studies on the proposed system.

In a separate release, the Department of Trade and Industry said several projects cited in some of the LOIs were expected to start materializing by the end of the year. – Rappler.com