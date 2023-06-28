Motormouth: Larry Gadon’s hateful statements

SUPREME COURT. Disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon files a petition at the Supreme Court on August 27, 2020 to nullify Republic Act 6639, or changing the name of the Manila International Airport to Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon is notorious not only for his temperament, but also his foul-mouthed language in public

MANILA, Philippines – Lawyer Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon was unanimously disbarred by the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, June 28, over profane remarks made against journalist Raissa Robles. (READ: Larry Gadon unanimously disbarred by Supreme Court over misogynistic, sexist remarks)

His statement against Robles is just one of many from the controversial disbarred lawyer. Gadon is not a stranger to headlines for his brash and oftentimes offensive words against personalities, groups of people, and even those who have had no involvement with him in the first place.

What other tirades had Gadon gone on in the past?

On journalist Raissa Robles

The journalist had criticized Marcos for failing to file income tax returns during his stint as Ilocos Norte governor from 1982 to 1985. This failure resulted in a conviction that was used to file multiple disqualification cases against the President during the 2022 elections.

Gadon fired back at Robles in a video on December 15, 2021, disparaging her in a slew of expletives and insults, even suggesting that she engage in intercourse with a dog:

“Pukingina mong hindot ka, putang ina mo. Ano’ng pinagsasabi mong hindi nagbayad si BBM ng taxes? May certification ‘yan galing sa BIR, puki ng ina mo. Hindot ka, putang ina mo, Raissa Robles, magpakantot ka sa aso, puki ng ina mo! Hindot kang putang ina mo!” he said in the video.

Robles filed libel, cyberlibel, and violation of the Safe Spaces Act complaints against Gadon on February 2022 over the remarks.

“[T]he Filipino cuss words emphatically and harshly used by Mr. Gadon in his video are brutal, dehumanizing, misogynistic, and sexist,” said the complaint. She also filed a disbarment complaint against the lawyer.

In response, the SC suspended Gadon’s license to practice indefinitely, and was given 10 days to comment explaining why he shouldn’t be disbarred. He reportedly apologized to women who were offended by the video, but Robles said that Gadon never apologized to her.

On then-president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III

In an interview on DWIZ’s radio program hours after the reported death of the former president, Gadon falsely claimed that Aquino died due to the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. “Pero may HIV siya, kaya di gumaling (But he had HIV, that’s why he didn’t recover),” Gadon falsely confirmed.

He also repeatedly referred to Aquino as “‘Yang putangina (that bitch)” and laughed at his demise.

The Aquino family later said in their official statement that the former president died of renal disease, secondary to diabetes.

DWIZ deleted the recording of the interview and issued an apology after.

HIV advocacy groups called for Gadon’s disbarment, stating that he violated the Philippine HIV Policy Act. The Act guarantees the confidentiality and privacy of HIV-related information, be it actual, perceived, or suspected HIV infection.

Those found in violation of the law can face up to five years imprisonment and a fine of up to P350,000.

On Muslims

During a pre-election interview with GMA News TV in 2016, Gadon, who was running for senator at the time under the Ferdinand E. Marcos-founded Kilusang Bagong Lipunan party, said that he would bring the Philippine Army to eradicate the Moro Islamic Liberation Front:

“Sampung beses akong luluhod sa (Moro Islamic Liberation Front para huwag nang manggulo), iiyak ako ng bato at dugo, kapag labing-isang pagkakataon at tumanggi pa rin sila, lulusubin ko sila doon at dadalhin ko ang buong sandatahang Pilipinas at papatayin ko silang lahat, susunugin ko ang bahay nila. Burahin ang lahi nila, kahit masunog ang kaluluwa ko sa impiyerno gagawin ko ‘yan,” he said.

(I will kneel before the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to beg them not to launch attacks, I will cry stones and blood, and on the 11th time and they still refuse, I will attack them and bring the entire Philippine army there and kill them all. I will burn their houses and eradicate their race, even if my soul burns in hell, I will do it.)

Lawyers Algamar Latiph and Musa Malayang filed a disbarment case against Gadon, who later dismissed it as a nuisance case, saying that he is a friend of the Muslims. “I even got more votes than the other Muslim candidates in Mindanao,” he said.

On Maria Lourdes Sereno and supporters

Gadon filed an impeachment complaint in 2017 against then-SC chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on grounds of untruthful declarations in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

His complaint paved the way for a quo warranto petition filed against Sereno by the previous solicitor general Jose Calida. The quo warranto petition was what eventually rendered Sereno’s appointment as chief justice null and void, removing her from the position.

In 2018, Gadon appeared in a protest in Baguio City against Sereno’s quo warranto petition, where he shouted expletives and flashed his middle finger. “Etong mga nag-ra-rally na ito, mga bobo at mga tanga ito (These people who are rallying are idiots and stupid),” he told reporters, behind police lines.

As someone shouted, “Ikaw ang bobo (you are the idiot)!” at Gadon, he fired back with “Ikaw bobo, putang ina mo ka (You are the idiot, you bitch)!”

When another disbarment complaint was filed against him, he said that he did not care “as long as Sereno is removed.”

On his disbarment

In a message to a media group chat, Gadon said that his disbarment will not affect his new mandate as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation. “I am here to serve as a secretary, not as a lawyer. I will just continue to serve the Filipino people,” he said.

He said that he has not paid any attention to his law career ever since his involvement in politics in 2015, saying that he has already retired from practice. (READ: Marcos, First Lady once told now-disbarred Gadon: Tone it down)

Gadon added that many lawyers are no longer renewing their IDs with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, as there are other ventures outside the legal field that are higher paying.

But in a separate message, he questioned the SC’s decision on his disbarment, asking why other lawyers who have done much worse than him have not been punished. – Rappler.com