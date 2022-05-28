LIST: Metro Manila, other areas to remain under Alert Level 1 until June 15

Cebu City and Davao City are also under Alert Level 1 from June 1 to 15
MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19 from June 1 to 15, Malacañang announced on Friday, May 27.
In the Friday briefing, Acting Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Kris Ablan said the national government’s coronavirus task force approved the imposition of Alert Level 1 in the following areas for the next 15 days:
Alert Level 1
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Baguio City
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Dagupan City
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- City of Santiago
Central Luzon
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Angeles City
- Olongapo City
Calabarzon
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Lucena City
Mimaropa
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Puerto Princesa City
Bicol
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Bacolod City
- Iloilo City
Central Visayas
- Siquijor
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
Eastern Visayas
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga City
Northern Mindanao
- Bukidnon
- Camiguin
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Iligan City
Davao Region
- Davao City
- Davao Oriental
Caraga
- Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City
Meanwhile, the following areas will be placed under Alert Level 2 for the same period – June 1 to 15. A Laging Handa briefing on Saturday, May 28, reported these areas citing the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases:
Alert Level 2
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet
- Ifugao
Calabarzon
- Quezon
Mimaropa
- Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan
Bicol
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
Western Visayas
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Western Samar
Zamboanga Peninsula
- City of Isabela
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
Northern Mindanao
- Lanao del Norte
Davao Region
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
Soccsksargen
- General Santos City
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
- South Cotabato
Caraga
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
- Basilan
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
