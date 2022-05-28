LIST: Metro Manila, other areas to remain under Alert Level 1 until June 15

ALERT LEVEL 1. Commuters ride the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 as the capital region eases coronavirus restrictions, in Mandaluyong City, March 1, 2022.

Cebu City and Davao City are also under Alert Level 1 from June 1 to 15

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19 from June 1 to 15, Malacañang announced on Friday, May 27.

In the Friday briefing, Acting Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Kris Ablan said the national government’s coronavirus task force approved the imposition of Alert Level 1 in the following areas for the next 15 days:

Alert Level 1

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Baguio City

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

City of Santiago

Central Luzon

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Calabarzon

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena City

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City

Bicol

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Western Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Central Visayas

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Davao Region

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Caraga

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

Meanwhile, the following areas will be placed under Alert Level 2 for the same period – June 1 to 15. A Laging Handa briefing on Saturday, May 28, reported these areas citing the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases:

Alert Level 2

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Ifugao

Calabarzon

Quezon

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Bicol

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate

Sorsogon

Western Visayas

Antique

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Zamboanga Peninsula

City of Isabela

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao

Lanao del Norte

Davao Region

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

South Cotabato

Caraga

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Basilan

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

– Rappler.com