LIST: Metro Manila, other areas to remain under Alert Level 1 until June 15

ALERT LEVEL 1. Commuters ride the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 as the capital region eases coronavirus restrictions, in Mandaluyong City, March 1, 2022.

Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Cebu City and Davao City are also under Alert Level 1 from June 1 to 15

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19 from June 1 to 15, Malacañang announced on Friday, May 27.

In the Friday briefing, Acting Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Kris Ablan said the national government’s coronavirus task force approved the imposition of Alert Level 1 in the following areas for the next 15 days:

Alert Level 1

Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Baguio City
Ilocos Region
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Dagupan City
Cagayan Valley
  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • City of Santiago
Central Luzon
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Angeles City
  • Olongapo City
Calabarzon
  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Lucena City
Mimaropa
  • Marinduque
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Romblon
  • Puerto Princesa City
Bicol
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • Naga City
Western Visayas
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo
  • Bacolod City
  • Iloilo City
Central Visayas
  • Siquijor
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
Eastern Visayas
  • Biliran
  • Eastern Samar
  • Southern Leyte
  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City
Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Zamboanga City
Northern Mindanao
  • Bukidnon
  • Camiguin
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Iligan City
Davao Region
  • Davao City
  • Davao Oriental
Caraga
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Butuan City

Meanwhile, the following areas will be placed under Alert Level 2 for the same period – June 1 to 15. A Laging Handa briefing on Saturday, May 28, reported these areas citing the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases:

Alert Level 2

Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Benguet
  • Ifugao
Calabarzon
  • Quezon
Mimaropa
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Palawan
Bicol
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Masbate
  • Sorsogon
Western Visayas
  • Antique
  • Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
  • Bohol
  • Cebu
  • Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
  • Leyte
  • Northern Samar
  • Western Samar
Zamboanga Peninsula
  • City of Isabela
  • Zamboanga del Sur
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
Northern Mindanao
  • Lanao del Norte
Davao Region
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao Occidental
Soccsksargen
  • General Santos City
  • North Cotabato
  • Sarangani
  • Sultan Kudarat
  • South Cotabato
Caraga
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
  • Basilan
  • Cotabato City
  • Lanao del Sur
  • Maguindanao
  • Sulu
  • Tawi-Tawi

– Rappler.com

