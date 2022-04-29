LIST: Metro Manila, other areas to remain under Alert Level 1 until May 15

ALERT LEVEL 1. An influx of commuters is seen at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 in Manila on March 1, 2022.

Check this page to see the alert level status for COVID-19 of your area for May 1 to May 15, 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 status from May 1 to May 15, Malacañang announced on Friday, April 29.

Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved the classifications for the next 15 days on Thursday, April 28.

Below is the full map of the area classifications:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Baguio City

Mountain Province

Tublay, Benguet

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

City of Santiago

Central Luzon

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Calabarzon

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena, Quezon

Candelaria, Quezon

Dolores, Quezon

San Antonio, Quezon

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Cagayancillo, Palawan

Bicol Region

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Caramoan, Camarines Sur

Pili, Camarines Sur

Tigaon, Camarines Sur

Capalonga, Camarines Norte

Western Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Candoni, Negros Occidental

Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique

Central Visayas

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental

Duero, Bohol

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Matalom, Leyte

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Jose Dalman (Ponot), Zamboanga del Norte

Labason, Zamboanga del Norte

Molave, Zamboanga del Sur

Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) Zamboanga del Sur

Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Tudela, Misamis Occidental

Baroy, Lanao del Norte

Lala, Lanao del Norte

Tubod, Lanao del Norte

Davao Region

Davao City

Caraga, Davao Oriental

Soccsksargen

North Cotabato, Cotabato

City of Kidapawan, Cotabato

President Roxas , Cotabato

Cotabato Polomolok, South Cotabato

Santo Niño, South Cotabato

City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat

City of Koronadal, South Cotabato

Arakan, North Cotabato

Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Caraga

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte

Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur

Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands

General Luna, Surigao del Norte

BARMM

South Upi, Maguindanao

Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi

The following areas are placed under Alert Level 2 from May to May 15:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Ifugao

Cagayan Valley

Nueva Vizcaya

Calabarzon

Quezon

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Bicol

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Sorsogon

Masbate

Western Visayas

Antique

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Cebu

Bohol

Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

City of Isabela

Northern Mindanao

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Davao Region

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

General Santos City

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

Caraga

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Basilan

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

– Rappler.com