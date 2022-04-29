LIST: Metro Manila, other areas to remain under Alert Level 1 until May 15

Check this page to see the alert level status for COVID-19 of your area for May 1 to May 15, 2022
MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 status from May 1 to May 15, Malacañang announced on Friday, April 29.
Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved the classifications for the next 15 days on Thursday, April 28.
Below is the full map of the area classifications:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Baguio City
- Mountain Province
- Tublay, Benguet
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Dagupan City
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- City of Santiago
Central Luzon
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Angeles City
- Olongapo City
Calabarzon
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Lucena, Quezon
- Candelaria, Quezon
- Dolores, Quezon
- San Antonio, Quezon
Mimaropa
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
- Cagayancillo, Palawan
Bicol Region
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Caramoan, Camarines Sur
- Pili, Camarines Sur
- Tigaon, Camarines Sur
- Capalonga, Camarines Norte
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Bacolod City
- Iloilo City
- Candoni, Negros Occidental
- Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique
Central Visayas
- Siquijor
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental
- Duero, Bohol
Eastern Visayas
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
- Matalom, Leyte
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga City
- Jose Dalman (Ponot), Zamboanga del Norte
- Labason, Zamboanga del Norte
- Molave, Zamboanga del Sur
- Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) Zamboanga del Sur
- Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay
Northern Mindanao
- Camiguin
- Bukidnon
- Misamis Oriental
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Iligan City
- Tudela, Misamis Occidental
- Baroy, Lanao del Norte
- Lala, Lanao del Norte
- Tubod, Lanao del Norte
Davao Region
- Davao City
- Caraga, Davao Oriental
Soccsksargen
- North Cotabato, Cotabato
- City of Kidapawan, Cotabato
- President Roxas, Cotabato
- Polomolok, South Cotabato
- Santo Niño, South Cotabato
- City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat
- City of Koronadal, South Cotabato
- Arakan, North Cotabato
- Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
- Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City
- Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte
- Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur
- Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands
- General Luna, Surigao del Norte
BARMM
- South Upi, Maguindanao
- Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi
The following areas are placed under Alert Level 2 from May to May 15:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet
- Ifugao
Cagayan Valley
- Nueva Vizcaya
Calabarzon
- Quezon
Mimaropa
- Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan
Bicol
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
Western Visayas
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Western Samar
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- City of Isabela
Northern Mindanao
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
Davao Region
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao Occidental
Soccsksargen
- North Cotabato
- South Cotabato
- General Santos City
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
- Basilan
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
– Rappler.com