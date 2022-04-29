Philippines
LIST: Metro Manila, other areas to remain under Alert Level 1 until May 15

ALERT LEVEL 1. An influx of commuters is seen at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 in Manila on March 1, 2022.

Check this page to see the alert level status for COVID-19 of your area for May 1 to May 15, 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 status from May 1 to May 15, Malacañang announced on Friday, April 29.

Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved the classifications for the next 15 days on Thursday, April 28.

Below is the full map of the area classifications:

Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Baguio City
  • Mountain Province
  • Tublay, Benguet
Ilocos Region
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Dagupan City
Cagayan Valley
  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • City of Santiago
Central Luzon
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Angeles City
  • Olongapo City
Calabarzon
  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Lucena, Quezon
  • Candelaria, Quezon
  • Dolores, Quezon
  • San Antonio, Quezon
Mimaropa
  • Marinduque
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Romblon
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
  • Cagayancillo, Palawan
Bicol Region
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • Naga City
  • Caramoan, Camarines Sur
  • Pili, Camarines Sur
  • Tigaon, Camarines Sur
  • Capalonga, Camarines Norte
Western Visayas
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo
  • Bacolod City
  • Iloilo City
  • Candoni, Negros Occidental
  • Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique
Central Visayas
  • Siquijor
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental
  • Duero, Bohol
Eastern Visayas
  • Biliran
  • Eastern Samar
  • Southern Leyte
  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City
  •  Matalom, Leyte
Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Zamboanga City
  • Jose Dalman (Ponot), Zamboanga del Norte
  • Labason, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Molave, Zamboanga del Sur
  • Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) Zamboanga del Sur
  • Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay
Northern Mindanao
  • Camiguin
  • Bukidnon
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Iligan City
  • Tudela, Misamis Occidental
  • Baroy, Lanao del Norte
  • Lala, Lanao del Norte
  • Tubod, Lanao del Norte
Davao Region
  • Davao City
  • Caraga, Davao Oriental
Soccsksargen
  • North Cotabato, Cotabato
  • City of Kidapawan, Cotabato
  • President Roxas, Cotabato
  • Polomolok, South Cotabato
  • Santo Niño, South Cotabato
  • City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat
  • City of Koronadal, South Cotabato
  • Arakan, North Cotabato
  • Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Butuan City
  • Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte
  • Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur
  • Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands
  • General Luna, Surigao del Norte
BARMM
  • South Upi, Maguindanao
  • Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi

The following areas are placed under Alert Level 2 from May to May 15:

Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Benguet
  • Ifugao
Cagayan Valley
  • Nueva Vizcaya
Calabarzon
  • Quezon
Mimaropa
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Palawan
Bicol
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate
Western Visayas
  • Antique
  • Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
  • Cebu
  • Bohol
  • Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
  • Leyte
  • Northern Samar
  • Western Samar
Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Zamboanga del Sur
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
  • City of Isabela
Northern Mindanao
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Misamis Occidental
Davao Region
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao Occidental
Soccsksargen
  • North Cotabato
  • South Cotabato
  • General Santos City
  • Sarangani
  • Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Dinagat Islands
 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
  • Basilan
  • Cotabato City
  • Lanao del Sur
  • Maguindanao
  • Sulu
  • Tawi-Tawi

