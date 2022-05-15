LIST: Metro Manila, other areas to remain under Alert Level 1 until May 31

Check this page to see the COVID-19 alert level status of your area for May 16 to May 31, 2022
MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19 from May 16 to 31, Malacañang announced on Sunday, May 15.
Presidential Communications Secretary and Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the national government’s coronavirus task force approved the classifications for the next 15 days on Saturday, May 14.
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Baguio City
- Mountain Province
- Kiangan, Ifugao
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Dagupan City
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Santiago City
- Nueva Vizcaya
Central Luzon
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Angeles City
- Olongapo City
Calabarzon
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Lucena, Quezon
Mimaropa
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
Bicol
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Balud, Masbate
- Irosin, Sorsogon
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo province
- Bacolod City
- Iloilo City
Central Visayas
- Siquijor
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Calape, Bohol
- Garcia Hernandez, Bohol
- San Isidro, Bohol
- San Miguel, Bohol
- Alcoy, Cebu
- Borbon, Cebu
- Oslob, Cebu
- Pilar, Cebu
- Santander, Cebu
- Tudela, Cebu
- Bacong, Negros Oriental
- Dauin, Negros Oriental
- Valencia (Luzarriaga), Negros Oriental
- Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
- Tarangnan, Samar
- Zumarraga, Samar
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga City
- Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur
Northern Mindanao
- Camiguin
- Bukidnon
- Misamis Oriental
- Misamis Occidental
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Iligan City
Davao Region
- Davao City
Caraga
- Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
- Upi, Maguindanao
The following areas were placed under Alert Level 2 for the same period:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet
- Ifugao
Calabarzon
- Quezon
Mimaropa
- Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan
Bicol
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
Western Visayas
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Negros Oriental
Eastern Visayas
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Samar
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Isabela City
Northern Mindanao
- Lanao del Norte
Davao Region
- Davao de Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao del Oriental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
Soccsksargen
- General Santos City
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
- South Cotabato
Caraga
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
- Basilan
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
– Rappler.com