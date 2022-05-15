LIST: Metro Manila, other areas to remain under Alert Level 1 until May 31

COMMUTERS. An influx of commuters is seen at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 on March 1, 2022.

Check this page to see the COVID-19 alert level status of your area for May 16 to May 31, 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19 from May 16 to 31, Malacañang announced on Sunday, May 15.

Presidential Communications Secretary and Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the national government’s coronavirus task force approved the classifications for the next 15 days on Saturday, May 14.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Baguio City

Mountain Province

Kiangan, Ifugao

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Santiago City

Nueva Vizcaya

Central Luzon

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Calabarzon

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena, Quezon

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Bicol

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Balud, Masbate

Irosin, Sorsogon

Western Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo province

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Central Visayas

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Calape, Bohol

Garcia Hernandez, Bohol

San Isidro, Bohol

San Miguel, Bohol

Alcoy, Cebu

Borbon, Cebu

Oslob, Cebu

Pilar, Cebu

Santander, Cebu

Tudela, Cebu

Bacong, Negros Oriental

Dauin, Negros Oriental

Valencia (Luzarriaga), Negros Oriental

Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Tarangnan, Samar

Zumarraga, Samar

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur

Northern Mindanao

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Davao Region

Davao City

Caraga

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Upi, Maguindanao

The following areas were placed under Alert Level 2 for the same period:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Ifugao

Calabarzon

Quezon

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Bicol

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Sorsogon

Masbate

Western Visayas

Antique

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Cebu

Bohol

Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas

Leyte

Northern Samar

Samar

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Isabela City

Northern Mindanao

Lanao del Norte

Davao Region

Davao de Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao del Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen

General Santos City

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

South Cotabato

Caraga

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Basilan

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

