LIST: Schools ready to take in Colegio de San Lorenzo students

Here is a list of schools that are ready to accept students affected by the sudden closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – The first day of school at Colegio de San Lorenzo turned into a nightmare for students after CDSL suddenly announced its permanent closure due to “financial instability” and the “low turnout of enrollees” for school year 2022-2023.

Students and parents only learned about the school’s permanent closure when it was announced during a general assembly on Monday, August 15. This sparked outrage among parents and youth groups as CDSL students need to find another school in a hurry.

In the wake of CDSL’s closure, the following schools have offered to take in their students, as of Wednesday, August 17.

College of St. Catherine Quezon City

The College of St. Catherine Quezon City is accepting enrollees from all levels for school year 2022-2023. CDSL students are also not required to take an entrance examination test.

Villagers Montessori College

Villagers Montessori College said on Monday, August 15, that VMC will “offer assistance” to CDSL students.

“We express our sadness to this sudden decision. We know how heavy this may be to the owners, administrators, employees, and students,” school officials said in a statement. “We are willing to accommodate and offer our help, in any way we can.”

Enrollment is still open at VMC for school year 2022-2023. Those interested may sign up here:

Acelina School, Inc.

Acelina School, Incorporated said in a statement on Tuesday, August 16, that ASI welcomes CDSL students following their school’s sudden closure.

“During these times when education and its stakeholders are extremely challenged, the closure of one educational institution serves as an impending threat to the continuity and recovery of learning and the whole educational system,” ASI said.

“Our institution, in solidarity with the CDSL Community, intends to offer the affected learners and their parents not an alternative but a refuge in the pursuit of quality basic education amidst the development,” it added.

Those who are interested may contact ASI at (02) 79496853, 09088622128, or 09776725246. They may also visit their campus at NAPOCOR Village, Tandang Sora, Quezon City.

Thames International

“We are extending our assistance for those who are in SHS and College with partial scholarships and financial assistance for a seamless transfer,” Thames International said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “This hopefully ensures education continues for the students.”

NU Nazareth School

The National University Nazareth School has formed a team to ensure the “smooth transfer” of CDSL students to their new school.

Check NU Nazareth’s post to see what they are offering CDSL students who plan to enroll in the school.

UST Angelicum College

The University of Santo Tomas Angelicum College has also opened its doors to CDSL students from preschool to college.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 17, the school provided details of the assistance they are ready to provide CDSL students.

PWU JASMS QC

The Philippine Women’s University Jose Abad Santos Memorial School in Quezon City said on Wednesday, August 17, that they would offer their doors to CDSL students.

“We will open our doors to the families of the students who need a second home where they can open a new chapter with the PWU-JASMS family,” the school said.

Those interested may contact the school at 89206316 or 89269566. They may also send an email to jasmsqc@pwu.edu.ph.

Quezon City University

Quezon City University is ready to accept CDSL students – especially those who are graduating – in its three branches, according to the Quezon City government.

“The QCU will welcome the college students of CDSL and we will help in crediting their classes and helping them have a smooth transition to our university,” said QCU president Dr. Theresita Atienza, as quoted in a statement issued by the Quezon City government on Tuesday, August 16.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte had instructed City Attorney Orlando Paolo Casimiro to look into how the city government can help those affected by the CDSL’s sudden closure.

Displaced teachers and non-teaching personnel will be endorsed for possible financial assistance or employment, the city government said.

“We will extend all possible assistance to the students and parents, especially since the school year has started. We shall help in coordinating with other schools, colleges, and universities where affected students can transfer with their credentials credited,” Belmonte said.

“We need to ensure that no student will encounter any delay in their studies, especially the graduating or senior ones, and that their refund will be given quickly. The teaching and administrative personnel should also be taken care of,” she added. – Rappler.com