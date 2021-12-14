8 senators spend more than P100 million each in 2020

TOP SPENDERS. (From top, L-R) Ralph Recto, Tito Sotto, Sherwin Gatchalian, Kiko Pangilinan, Bato dela Rosa, Manny Pacquiao, Migz Zubiri, and Grace Poe spent the most among senators in 2020, according to COA.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto and Senate President Vicente Sotto III are the top spenders on the list, which released by state auditors without indicating irregularities

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) posted for the first time on its website a breakdown of the total expenses incurred by senators the past year.

The report, released Tuesday, December 14, shows the 24 senators having spent a combined P2.256 billion in 2020. State auditors released the list without any finding of irregularities.

The top spenders were eight senators who spent more than P100 million each:

Ralph Recto (Senate President Pro Tempore) – P116.824 million

Vicente Sotto III (Senate President) – P107.692 million

Sherwin Gatchalian – P104.908 million

Ronaldo dela Rosa – P104.35 million

Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan – P104.189 million

Manny Pacquiao – P103.84 million

Juan Miguel Zubiri – P103.225 million

Grace Poe-Llamanzares – P100.448 million

The amounts represented their salaries, extraordinary and miscellaneous expenses, local and foreign travels of the senators and staff, staff salaries and benefits, consultancy fees, vehicles and equipment rental, meetings and conferences, and maintenance and operating expenses.

Senator Bong Go and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon spent the least, while the rest of the senators had the following total expenses in 2020:

Leila de Lima – P97.853 million

Ramon Revilla Jr. – P96.961 million

Aquilino Pimentel III – P96.859 million

Richard Gordon – P95.587 million

Nancy Binay – P95.405 million

Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel – P94.471 million

Manuel Lapid – P93.694 million

Imee Marcos – P92.802 million

Panfilo Lacson – P90.217 million

Juan Edgardo Angara – P89.182 million

Francis Tolentino – P85.899 million

Pia Cayetano – P84.763 million

Joel Villanueva – P81.852 million

Cynthia Villar – P75.658 million

Franklin Drilon – P73.797 million

Bong Go – P65.496 million

Here are the senators’ combined totals for the different types of expenses:

Salaries – P78.501 million

Extraordinary and miscellaneous expenses – P267.248 million

Local travel – P9.934 million

Foreign travels – P1.425 million

Professional and consultancy expenses – P184.057 million

Rental of equipment and motor vehicles – P24.938 million

