LIST: Universities resuming college entrance exams

MANILA, Philippines – To maintain public health standards during the pandemic, universities suspended their college entrance exams, which were formerly the benchmark for the admission of applicants.

With the return of face-to-face classes, universities are now resuming their college entrance exams for admissions in the next academic year.

Here are entrance tests that college applicants should once again look out for.

Ateneo de Manila University

The Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) was suspended for two years, but is back in place for the application period for School Year 2023-2024.

The first year college application period is ongoing until September 30, 2022. The ACET will take place on October 29 to 30, 2022, in the National Capital Region, and on November 5 to 6, 2022, outside the NCR.

Transfer applicants will have their ACET in January 2023.

University of Santo Tomas

The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas, announced on Friday, August 26, that the UST Entrance Test (USTET) will resume for the admission of new students in Academic Year 2023 to 2024.

Details are yet to be announced.

