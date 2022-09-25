LIVESTREAM: Marcos leads briefing on Super Typhoon Karding

LIVE

The NDRRMC gives the latest on Super Typhoon Karding in this live briefing presided over by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

After the onslaught of Typhoon Karding in parts of Luzon, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 26, leads a briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) for updates on affected areas.

On Sunday, Malacañang already suspended classes in public schools at all levels and government work for Monday due to the typhoon. Meanwhile, thousands of families were evacuated in the affected areas, according to the NDRRMC.

Click the video on the topmost portion of this page to watch the briefing with Marcos.