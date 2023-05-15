LIVESTREAM: House hearing on alleged unlawful activities at Masungi Georeserve

Bookmark and refresh this page for the livestream at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 16

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives committee on natural resources holds a hearing on Tuesday, May 16, on alleged unauthorized and unlawful activities at the Masungi Georeserve.

Masungi Georeserve is an internationally acclaimed conservation site in Baras, Rizal embroiled in land disputes with a number of parties.

Its management is also facing possible cancellation of its contract with the government. Some lawmakers have raised questions on their financial statements and building permits.

