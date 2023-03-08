WATCH: Maria Ressa at the University of the Cordilleras for ‘How to Stand Up to a Dictator’

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa talks about her book How to Stand Up to a Dictator at the University of the Cordilleras on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The book launch and signing was organized by the Baguio Chronicle, the University of the Cordilleras, and Rappler. UC’s President Ray Dean Salvosa welcomes Ressa and National Artist Kidlat Tahimik and Baguio City Mayor Bejamin Magalong’s executive assistant Samantha Hamada gives a few words.

Journalists and students from Baguio City ask Ressa questions ranging from the role of the youth in building democracy, the quality of journalism in the country, and disinformation. One of the highlights is the speech by 4th grader Emma Orendain, where she says “Like you, Harry [Potter] was singled out and seen as a real threat. Like you, some tried to silence him and like you he didn’t give up,” Orendain says.

Ressa first launched her latest book, How to Stand Up to a Dictator, in the Philippines last December 10, 2022. – Rappler.com