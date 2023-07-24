LIVESTREAM: Marcos-era House formally kicks off second year

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives under the 19th Congress opens its second regular session on Monday, July 24.

The plenary session in the morning precedes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at 4 pm.

Here are things to expect:

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the President’s cousin, will give a speech rallying his colleagues to pass the administration’s priority measures. His chamber alone approved 33 out of the 42 pet bills of the president in the first year of the Marcos presidency.

A choir from Tacloban will perform at the opening of the second regular session.

ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo will attend his first plenary session. He entered Congress via the controversial post-election substitution route, but a disqualification case that was junked only recently delayed the assumption of his post for months.

Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Tulfo – implicated in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo – is still suspended, which is the House’s punishment for his defiance to return to the Philippines.

– Rappler.com