Philippines
Philippines
House of Representatives

LIVESTREAM: DBM submits proposed 2024 budget to House of Representatives

Dwight de Leon
LIVE
LIVESTREAM: DBM submits proposed 2024 budget to House of Representatives
The 2024 National Expenditure Program is P5.768 trillion, which is 9.5% higher than the current government budget. Watch the livestream here.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management turns over the Marcos administration’s proposed 2024 budget to Congress on Wednesday, August 2.

Representing the executive and legislative branches of government are Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, respectively.

Must Read

Marcos admin wants P5.7-trillion budget for 2024

Marcos admin wants P5.7-trillion budget for 2024

The proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) is P5.768 trillion – 9.5% higher than the current government budget.

Romualdez said in July that the House aims to pass the budget before it goes on a break in October.

In a separate press release in July, Pangandaman said the proposed budget would “prioritize expenditures that will sustain economic growth, bearing in mind inclusivity and sustainability.”

Sectoral allocations are broken down as follows: 

  • Economic – 29.6%
  • Social services – 37.9%
  • General Public Services – 15.5%
  • Debt burden – 12.1%
  • Defense – 4.9%

The proposed budget of priority sectors are as follows:

  • Education – P924.7 billion
  • Public Works – P822.2 billion
  • Health – P306.1 billion
  • Transportation – P214.3 billion

Congress is tasked to scrutinize the proposed national budget, going through the House first before the Senate.

Once the budget bill hurdles both chambers, the president signs it into law, called the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for the fiscal year. – Rappler.com

Avatar photo

author

Dwight de Leon

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections for Rappler. Previously, he wrote stories on local government units.
More from Dwight de Leon

Budget Watch

Department of Budget and Management

Marcos Jr. administration

Philippine national budget

Philippine national budget 2024