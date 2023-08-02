LIVESTREAM: DBM submits proposed 2024 budget to House of Representatives

LIVE

The 2024 National Expenditure Program is P5.768 trillion, which is 9.5% higher than the current government budget.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management turns over the Marcos administration’s proposed 2024 budget to Congress on Wednesday, August 2.

Representing the executive and legislative branches of government are Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, respectively.

The proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) is P5.768 trillion – 9.5% higher than the current government budget.

Romualdez said in July that the House aims to pass the budget before it goes on a break in October.

In a separate press release in July, Pangandaman said the proposed budget would “prioritize expenditures that will sustain economic growth, bearing in mind inclusivity and sustainability.”

Sectoral allocations are broken down as follows:

Economic – 29.6%

Social services – 37.9%

General Public Services – 15.5%

Debt burden – 12.1%

Defense – 4.9%

The proposed budget of priority sectors are as follows:

Education – P924.7 billion

Public Works – P822.2 billion

Health – P306.1 billion

Transportation – P214.3 billion

Congress is tasked to scrutinize the proposed national budget, going through the House first before the Senate.

Once the budget bill hurdles both chambers, the president signs it into law, called the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for the fiscal year. – Rappler.com