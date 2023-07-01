A 2022 thank you? First Lady says Marcos keen on proposed LGBT advisory body

PRIDE RECEPTION. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks to members of LGBT Pilipinas during an event at the Palace on June 29, 2023.

LGBT Pilipinas – a group that backed the Marcos-Duterte tandem in the 2022 polls – is lobbying for an ‘advisory body or commission’ for LGBTQIA+ affairs

MANILA, Philippines – First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will likely “grant the wish” of LGBT Pilipinas, a group that backed his 2022 run, to create an “advisory body or commission” for LGBTQIA+ affairs.

Araneta-Marcos hosted the group at the Palace Heroes’ Hall to celebrate Pride on Thursday eveningm June 29, and witnessed the oath-taking of the new set of officers of LGBT Pilipinas, according to Malacañang.

A Malacañang press statement said that LGBT Pilipinas wants “more visibility and representation in the bureaucracy” through the proposed advisory body or commission, which would be under the Office of the President.

In the Philippines, explicit protections for those who identify as LGBTQIA+ is mostly piecemeal and local, through ordinances. An anti-SOGIE discrimination bill, in different forms, has been pending before Congress for over two decades.

LGBT Pilipinas is lobbying for the creation of the advisory body through the First Lady, said Malacañang.

“Knowing my husband, I’m sure he will grant the wish because he knows that you all campaigned for him and he wouldn’t be there without you guys. So, thank you very much. I think it’s our way of giving back to those who helped him in the election,” the Palace statement quoted her as saying.

LGBT Pilipinas mobilized and campaigned for both Marcos and Duterte during the 2022 polls. It was during an LGBT Pilipinas even where Duterte opened up about her own discovery of gender expression, telling members back in March 2022 that she “sometimes wants to be a man and sometimes wants to be a woman.”

While the group, which claims a 120,000-strong membership around the country, endorsed Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte, progressive LGBTQ+ organizations did not. The group also supported former president Rodrigo Duterte, who had falsely claimed that being gay was a disease, and even as he used queerness as a punchline in his rambling speeches.

Neither Marcos nor Sara made clear their stands on queer rights during the campaign. Sara once expressed support for a SOGIE equality bill but said transgender women should undergo “sexual reassignment” before using women’s restrooms.

A SOGIE anti-discrimination bill, or legislation that would bar discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, is not a Marcos priority bill.

Yet Marcos said during the Pride event at Malacañang that his administration wanted equality for all and protecting against discrimination based on one’s “orientation.”

“We in the Philippines ay ang habol lang naman talaga natin (what we really want) is that everybody is treated not for any other thing, not for race, not for creed, not for orientation, but just as Filipinos. And that this government, that’s what it’s trying to do,” he said, while conceding that his wife was “better briefed” on legal issues that impact the queer community. – Rappler.com