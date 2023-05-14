LRT2 on limited operations due to fire incident near Recto station

Commuters queue to board trains at the LRT-2 Masinag Station in Antipolo on February 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit Authority said on Sunday, May 14, that it will implement limited operations in Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) due to a fire incident near Recto Station.

“A fire broke out in a residential area in Oroquetta, Sta. Cruz, Manila, which affected the LRT2 power supply and signaling systems at Recto Station,” its advisory said.

“LRT-2 implemented limited train operations from Antipolo to V. Mapa and vice versa from 5:00 am until 10:56 am to ensure the safety of the riding public,” it added.

The agency said that LRT-2 extended its operations from Antipolo Station to Legarda Station and vice-versa beginning 10:57 am on Sunday.

“The elevated connecting bridge, which serves as a link/transfer of passengers from LRT-2 Recto Station to LRT1 Doroteo Jose Station was also damaged and is currently impassable,” it said.

According to a Philippine Star report, a fire broke out in a residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila, affecting houses on Oroquieta street. The Bureau of Fire Protection declared the fire under control at around 6:40 am. – Rappler.com