LTO revokes for 2 years driver’s license of dismissed cop in viral road rage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REVOKED. Dismissed cop Wilfredo Gonzales attends the senate inquiry on the road rage in Quezon City involving him and a cyclist, on September 5, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) After two years, Gonzales can reapply with the Land Transportation Office, but he would need to start from the very first step in securing his license

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it revoked for two years the driver’s license of the dismissed cop in the road rage that recently went viral.

In an interview on Rappler Talk on Thursday, September 7, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said Wilfredo Gonzales’ driver’s license was revoked due to his altercation with cyclist Allan Bandiola last month.

Mendoza explained that they did not permanently revoke Gonzales’ license because permanent revocation is the punishment for incidents that cause death.

After two years, Gonzales can reapply with the LTO, but he would need to start from the very first step in securing his license. The revocation of the dismissed cop’s license is on top of the alarm and scandal complaint he faces.

Gonzales was earlier slapped a 90-day preventive suspension due to the incident. The LTO said on September 1 that the dismissed cop did not appear during the LTO hearing for his case, and was instead represented by his son, who surrendered his driver’s license.

Play Video

In August, Gonzales’ video harassing and toting his gun at Bandiola went viral on the internet.

Gonzales, 63, is a former cop who worked for more than 20 years under the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

He was officially dismissed from the police service on June 7, 2018 for grave misconduct. But aside from this, he had several legal cases and was named in at least 10 blotter reports. One of these was an incident where he choked another motorist.

After this latest road rage went viral, the Supreme Court (SC) confirmed that Gonzales was an employee under the office of Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario, but that his employment was terminated after they learned about it.

The incident also led to the resignation of former QCPD chief Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, who organized a press conference that gave Gonzales a platform, even though organizing a briefing for a suspect was not part of the police’s mandate.

In a statement sent to reporters Thursday night, the LTO said Gonzales was found liable for four traffic violations, including violation of Section 27 (improper person to operate motor vehicles) of Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. This violation resulted in the revocation of his license, the LTO explained.

“Respondent-driver’s acts of having no due diligence in driving, which caused the incident that resulted in the destruction of the property of the victim, is considered unacceptable behavior of a driver,” the resolution read.

For the other violations, the LTO imposed the following penalties on Gonzales:

For disregarding the traffic sign, “the LTO resolution stated that Gonzales’ move to encroach into a bicycle lane and [block] the driver as shown in the video made him liable for a fine of P1,000.”

For obstruction of traffic, “Gonzales was fined P1,000 after it was established that his actions resulted in the restriction of movement of vehicles in the area where the incident occurred.”

For reckless driving, “Gonzales was fined P2,000 as ‘there is substantial evidence that the respondent-driver is administratively liable for reckless driving’ when he suddenly cut across the lane of the incoming cyclist.”

According to Mendoza, Gonzales’ acts “undeniably show that he abused such privilege and failed to comply with the conduct necessary for the continued possession and enjoyment of the said privilege.”

“The grant of a license to drive is a privilege that carries with it important duties and responsibilities, paramount of which is the respect and obedience by its holder to traffic laws and regulations, and to the authorities charged with its enforcement,” Mendoza said. – with reports from Lance Spencer Yu/Rappler.com