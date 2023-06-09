Albay declares state of calamity due to Mayon Volcano unrest

MAYON VOLCANO. Screenshot from footage of the pyroclastic density current or PDC event at 6:18 am on June 8, 2023, recorded from the Mayon Volcano Observatory.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since Thursday, June 8, which means it is 'in a relatively high level of unrest,' according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

MANILA, Philippines – The provincial government of Albay on Friday, June 9, placed the province under a state of calamity after Mayon Volcano’s status was raised to Alert Level 3.

This pronouncement is in pursuance to Resolution No. 0607-2023 of the provincial board, the Albay Provincial Information Office said.

On Thursday, thousands of people from the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) surrounding Mayon Volcano were evacuated. – Rappler.com