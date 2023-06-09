Luzon
Luzon
Mayon Volcano

Albay declares state of calamity due to Mayon Volcano unrest

James Patrick Cruz
Albay declares state of calamity due to Mayon Volcano unrest

MAYON VOLCANO. Screenshot from footage of the pyroclastic density current or PDC event at 6:18 am on June 8, 2023, recorded from the Mayon Volcano Observatory.

Phivolcs

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since Thursday, June 8, which means it is 'in a relatively high level of unrest,' according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

MANILA, Philippines – The provincial government of Albay on Friday, June 9, placed the province under a state of calamity after Mayon Volcano’s status was raised to Alert Level 3.

This pronouncement is in pursuance to Resolution No. 0607-2023 of the provincial board, the Albay Provincial Information Office said.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since Thursday, June 8, which means it is “in a relatively high level of unrest,” according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

On Thursday, thousands of people from the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone (PDZ) surrounding Mayon Volcano were evacuated. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Albay