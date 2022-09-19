Albay vets ready rescued green sea turtle for operation

RESCUE. A fisheries official in Tabaco City in Albay checks a 50-kilogram green turtle with a big neck lump after its rescue on Sunday, September 18.

Vitamin or nutrient deficiency, respiratory disease, infection, and parasites can cause lumps on endangered pawikan

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Veterinarians in Albay are set to operate on a green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) rescued by local fisherfolk on Sunday, September 18, in San Miguel Island, Tabaco City to remove a big lump on its neck.

Isah Benosa Tanggo Jr. a fisherman of Barangay Rawis, San Miguel Island found the 50-kilogram turtle trapped in gill net, locally called “pangke” and immediately reported to the fisherfolk organization and city government of Tabaco.

Daryl John O. Buenconsejo, RFT aquaculturist II of the Albay Provincial Agriculture Office- Fisheries Division said that the entangled female pawikan measures 88.39 centimeters in length and 71.01 centimeters in width.

When asked about the possible causes of big lump, he said the usual and common causes are vitamin or nutrient deficiency, respiratory disease, infection, and parasites.

“Kadakul po possible causes kaan. (There so many possible causes). As of this moment dai ta pa po aram unless iopera na siya. (As of this moment we don’t know it, unless the operation is done),” he said.

Buenconsejo’s team transported the entangled female green sea turtle to Tiwi town , which hosts the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) regional rehabilitation facility.

“The sea turtle will undergo operation this week,” he told Rappler.

JOINT EFFORT. Fisherfolk, government aquaculture experts, and cops help transport a rescued green turtle from Tabaco City to Tiwi, Albay where the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has a rehabilitation center for rescued marine animals. (Daryl John O. Buenconsejo)

Buenconsejo said a veterinarian from Tabaco LGU or from the Albay veterinary office of the provincial government will do the operation.

He said about three to four sea turtles, an endangered species, have previously undergone operations for various reasons. – Rappler.com