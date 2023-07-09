Magalong warns against further encroachment on Baguio’s Buyog Watershed

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SAVING WATERSHEDS. Baguio City officials in May 2023 unveil a mural along Legarda Road, inspired by a photograph of the Buyog Watershed, as part of the city's campaign to protect its watersheds.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong's warning comes following reports that new structures have appeared in the Buyog Watershed, one of the four key water sources in the city

BAGUIO, Philippines – The city government of Baguio is ramping up its campaign to protect the Buyog Watershed Forest Reserve as part of its long-term strategy to resolve water shortages.

In a press release on Friday, July 7, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong cautioned settlers inside the watershed that the city will file charges against those who continue to violate an agreement to cease further construction and development in the area.

The warning came following reports from the Baguio City Police Office that new structures have appeared near the fence set up by the city to delineate the boundary between the protected area’s unoccupied and occupied areas.

Since April, the police have been conducting regular foot patrols to prevent further development by occupants of the residential area that encroaches on the watershed.

While architect Johnny Degay of the City Buildings and Architecture Office said the installed fence remains in its original position, Magalong said they will compare the latest digital map with the previous survey to determine if there has been new construction of any kind.

In 2016, the Baguio City government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Baguio Water District (BWD), and the occupants signed an agreement to conserve the forest reservation while the concerned agencies would process the proposed segregation of the occupied areas for residential use.

Part of the arrangement was for the occupants to keep unoccupied areas free of development, assist in curbing further squatting, and undertake annual tree planting.

Protection drive

In November 1992, then-president Fidel Ramos signed Proclamation No. 93, designating Buyog as a protected area. Four parcels of land with a total area of 199,315 square meters or 19.93 hectares comprise the watershed, which straddles barangays Pinget and West Quirino Hill in the northern part of Baguio City.

But over the years, the watershed’s forested area decreased from 19 hectares to only 7, with the arrival of informal settlers.

In the 1990s, authorities demolished illegal structures inside Buyog. However, encroachment continued, prompting the DENR, BWD, and civil society groups to facilitate the fencing of unoccupied areas of the watershed.

Last April, Magalong ordered the Anti-Squatting and Anti-Illegal Structure Committee to fast-track the process of removing illegal structures inside watersheds and forest reservations.

An inspection by local officials in May showed 26 new illegal structures in the city’s three watersheds, with six of these in Buyog.

In September 2022, the mayor also ordered a probe after the City Environment and Parks Management Office received complaints from officials of Barangay Pinget that several pine trees were stripped of their bark.

Strained water source

Buyog is one of the four key water sources in Baguio City, supplying water to the barangays of Camdas, Dizon, Pinget, and Quirino Hill. The other three are Santo Tomas, Busol, and Camp 8.

During the June 26 city council session, BWD General Manager Salvador Royeca said demand for water increases by more than 20% during the tourist peak season. He added that a considerable gap exists between the city’s demand and available water supply.

In his report, the BWD chief explained that the Km. 8 reservoir has dried up due to insufficient rain, affecting the supply of at least 18 western barangays. Several northern barangays are also facing water shortages.

Royeca recommended collecting fees from tourists to finance the construction of more water harvesting facilities.

The issue has also spurred the city to act against the operation of illicit deep wells and excessive water extraction from private pumping systems.

By the last quarter of 2023, the El Niño weather phenomenon may trigger more water shortages as it is expected to cause dry spells and droughts in parts of the country. Last May, the Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council directed barangays to institute measures to mitigate the impact of El Niño. – Rappler.com