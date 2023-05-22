P1-billion Baguio City housing project to rise in Tuba, Benguet

GROUNDBREAKING. The groundbreaking ceremony for Baguio City's housing project in Sitio Topinao, Barangay Poblacion, Tuba, Benguet, May 17, 2023.

The project is part of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing Program

BENGUET, Philippines – Around 5,000 housing units will be built for Baguio City’s informal settlers at a 6.4-hectare property in Barangay Poblacion, Tuba, Benguet.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) led the groundbreaking for the project on Wednesday, May 17.

The project, costing more than P1 billion, would have condominium-type structures with housing units measuring 24 to 27 square meters each.

The Baguio City Public Information Office (PIO) said on Saturday, May 20, that the city government earlier bought the property from a private individual to establish a techno hub, then decided to pursue a housing project instead.

The project is part of the Marcos administration’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing Program (4PH), which aims to build 1 million affordable housing units per year until 2028.

Baguio City is among the 130 local government units that the DHSUD is partnering with for 4PH, said the PIO.

Interested applicants may inquire at the Baguio City Social Welfare and Development Office at the Silungan Center in the city’s central business district, or call 442-7893 and 442-3842.

More lots needed

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city is open to offers of private lots measuring not less than 3,000 square meters to implement more housing projects.

Magalong previously said the city is targeting the construction of multi-level buildings that will accommodate 8,000 to 10,000 families in various sites.

The Baguio City government is also accepting proposals from private entities looking to be part of public-private partnerships for socialized housing.

The City Administrator’s Office headed by Bonifacio dela Peña will accept proposals until early June. – Rappler.com