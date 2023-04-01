Baguio City warns of water crisis in 2023 summer peak season

NO LONGER ENOUGH. Growth and development in Baguio City increases the demand for water to levels beyond the capacity of rainwater catchment basins. like this one at Mt. Sto. Tomas.

Baguio Water District general manager Salvador Royeca says the proliferation of private, unregulated deep wells drains the waterbed beyond what rainfall can replenish

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The country’s summer capital faces a looming water crisis this dry summer season, the city government and local water district warned.

“If I am not mistaken, these next two months will see a water crisis,” Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (LDRRMO) Louie Glenn Lardizabal said on Wednesday, March 29.

The City DRRMO and the Baguio Water District (BWD) said the city of pines struggles with the growing demand for water by the local population and returning tourists.

The BWD has 77 pumping stations, 63 deep wells, four open sources, and two rainwater harvesting facilities. These serve the city’s 2023 half-a-million population.

The figure does not include the estimated 1 million persons coming in for work and business.

Baguio’s daytime population pre-pandemic was around 1.5 million.

BWD general manager Salvador Royeca said the proliferation of private, unregulated deep wells strains the city’s water supply. These excessively drain the waterbed beyond what rainfall can replenish.

Only 210 water companies have permits to tap into the city’s water table. But Royeca said there many unregulated private wells operate in the city.

There is no list of alleged unregulated wells. But both Royeca and Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong cited numerous complaints.

“It is sad that there are people who think only of their business and what they can earn without any regard for the environment. Please be warned that overpumping and other activities that harm the environment are against the law,” Magalong said.

Royeca said the BWD is looking for more sources of water that can be tapped, including boring for more wells.

But the city must first meet with the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) to request intensified regulation and monitoring, he said.

The move will ensure the water table is not over-exploited and drained dry.

Royeca also said that the city plans to realign the water supply for proper distribution to residences connected to the network.

Previously, the BWD raised the possibility of putting up more rain catchment facilities to increase the usable water supply.

Royeco said that is still undergoing a feasibility study.

Lardizabal stressed the importance of observing water conservation practices to make it through the dry season. – Rappler.com