Baguio media’s Lucky Summer Visitor program returns

LUCKY VISITORS. Four tourists selected at random during the Holy Week received gifts, guided tours, and a courtesy visit with the late La Trinidad mayor Nestor Fongwan Sr. in 2018.

Journalists choose a random bus, look for first-time visitors, and then gift four of these with hotel stays, guided tours of Baguio and Benguet, and local goodies to take home

BAGUIO, Philippines – With the return of full-swing tourism activities in 2023, Baguio’s media community is returning to an old “giving back” tradition – the Lucky Summer Visitors (LSV) program.

The annual program of the Baguio City Broadcasters Club (BCBC) rolls out during Holy Week. A media committee picks the Lucky Summer Visitors by stopping a random passenger bus headed to the city and choosing a few first-time Baguio visitors.

These passengers will then receive the full “red carpet” treatment, according to BCBC president Joseph Cabanas.

The standard LSV package includes free hotel accommodations, guided tours around Baguio and neighboring Benguet, and gifts of local produce to take home.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the BCBC to shelve the program over the last three years.

“BCBC is bringing LSV back after a three-year hiatus, and we are building it up from scratch,” Cabanas said.

Four travelers from Antipolo were the beneficiaries of the last LSV program in 2019 before the pandemic shut down travel.

For 2023, the BCBC will choose the lucky visitors on Maundy Thursday.

Volunteers from the organization will guide the tourists not just around Baguio City, but also in the neighboring towns of La Trinidad, Tuba and Atok.

According to lawyer Joel Dizon, a member of the BCBC, the project had its roots in the similar 1975 Lucky 100,000th Visitor program.

The current form of the program took shape in 1983 after the BCBC organized a Holy Week “media camp” since most publications were on break. The camp itself is also being revived this year. – Rappler.com