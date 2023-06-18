3 drown, 1 missing in Batangas waters

The drowning deaths occur in separate incidents in Lian and Nasugbu

BATANGAS, Philippines – Three people drowned while one person is reported missing in separate locations in Batangas on Saturday, June 17.

A 19-year old student, Aaron Lloyd Aquino, and his friend Benjie Munoz, 21, drowned while swimming at a beach resort in Barangay San Diego in Lian, Batangas at around 8:00 am.

A friend of theirs, identified as Patrick Torres, 19, remains missing as of this writing.

Police said the three had just finished a drinking session when they decided to swim at sea until they were hit by big waves and pulled towards the deep portion of the sea, resulting in their drowning.

Authorities including the Philippine Coast Guard have yet to find Torres.

Meanwhile, in Nasugbu town, an unidentified man aged between 50 – 60 was found dead after drowning at sea in Sitio Maligaya, Barangay Bucana, Nasugbu at around 7:00 am. – Rappler.com