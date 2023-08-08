Captain of sunken Binangonan boat claims bribing Philippine Coast Guard with bananas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOAT TRAGEDY. Boat captain Donald Anain attends the senate hearing on the July 27 capsizing of MB Aya Express at Laguna Lake, on August 8, 2023.

The PCG finds the bribery claim 'absurd,' but the personnel assigned in the area admits signing the manifestation without inspecting the boat, which turned out to be overloaded

MANILA, Philippines – The captain of the sunken MBca Aya Princess admitted to bribing the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel assigned to Binangonan, Rizal, with P100 worth of bananas the day the motorized banca sailed despite being overcrowded.

At a Senate hearing on the incident that took the lives of 27 people, Senator Raffy Tulfo asked the boat captain Donald Anain how much he paid the PCG personnel.

“Bumili lang po ako ng P100 na saging…. [At] saka minsan may involved din pong money, P50,” Anain said on Tuesday, August 8.

(I just bought P100 worth of bananas…. And sometimes there’s also money involved, P50.)

It wasn’t clear if in that particular transaction, the captain paid P50.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo denied that their personnel asked for goods from the boat captain.

“That’s absurd. I do not think our personnel would resort to accepting banana and fifty pesos in exchange of favors,” Balilo told the media in a text message.

PO2 Jay Rivera, the coast guard personnel assigned in the area admitted that he signed the manifestation without personally inspecting the boat before it departed.

Rivera said that Anain submitted the manifestation to the PCG office around 150 meters away from the port. The report showed that the boat only had 22 passengers.

The PCG’s initial findings revealed that the boat was overloaded, with almost 70 people onboard despite its 42-passenger limit. The boat was also loaded with sacks of rice, grocery, motorcycle, bicycle, and textiles.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) also found that the boat captain involved in the tragedy did not have a valid license.

Following the incident, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said two of its personnel assigned to the place of the incident were relieved from duty to ensure a “fair, honest, and transparent investigation.”

Delos Reyes also said that the passengers were not given life vests before they departed. In a video taken by Delos Reyes a few minutes before the incident, a pile of life vests could be seen hanging from the boat’s make-shift roof.

The PCG has filed a complaint for syndicated estafa against Anain, the boat owner, and the officers and members of the Talim Island Passenger Motorboat and Patron Association.

Questions on boat’s seaworthiness

Tulfo also found out that the capsized boat was wooden-hulled and not compliant with MARINA’s standards.

In 2016, MARINA released a memorandum requiring passenger boat operators to acquire fiberglass boats for safer maritime transport.

However, MARINA said that they allow some wooden-hulled boats to operate because of the lack of transportation services in some areas.

Tulfo questioned this policy, saying the lack of transportation should not be an excuse to keep using worn-out vehicles since safety must be a priority when traveling.

The boat owner said the capsized boat was built by the locals around five years ago.

MARINA said that most small-scale boats in the country are created in the “backyard.” The agency, however, clarified that they provide licenses to boat builders.

To ensure the integrity of the boat, a blueprint should be submitted to the agency first, and then a naval architect should supervise the creation of the boat, MARINA said.

The boat owner, however, admitted that they did not submit a blueprint to MARINA.

After the Binangonan incident and other maritime accidents, Tulfo urged the concerned government agencies to inspect boats and ensure their seaworthiness. – Rappler.com