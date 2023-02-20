6 rescued as cargo boat sinks in Lamon Bay, Quezon

RESCUE. Police and disaster personnel of Quezon town, in Quezon province head for crew of a cargo boat that sank in rough waters of Lamon Day on Monday, February 20.

Due to due to a gale warning and the effect of the low pressure area in the east of the country, authorities suspend trips of all small passenger boats in Lamon Bay

LUCENA CITY, Philippines – Members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and police of Quezon town, Quezon province, rescued a six-man crew after their cargo boat sank in Lamong Bay on Monday morning, February 20.

According to the report of Quezon municipal police station , the boat MV Rome Rhona sank around 9:30 a.m. in waters of Barangay Cagbalugo after large waves ruptured the vessel’s hull when it was five kilometers away from the port.

The boat the left at Quezon port with three crew and three passengers headed for the port of Gumaca.

It carried LPG tanks.

PCAPT Joel Caparros, Quezon municipal police chief, it was raining heavily in the area and the waves were also high and strong.

Caparros added that due to a gale warning and the effect of the low pressure area in the east of the country, trips of all small passenger boats in Lamon bay area have been suspended.

The damaged boat was towed to the coastal area of Brgy. Roma in Lopez town, Quezon.

No one was reported injured in the incident. – Rappler.com