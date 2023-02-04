‘Barbaric, primitive, inhumane’: Dog killers face charges in Pampanga

GRISLY TOOLS. A chopping board and machete used in preparing dog meat confiscated from three suspects in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The 3 suspects allegedly killed a dog and prepared its meat as 'pulutan' for their drinking session

MANILA, Philippines — The Angeles City government in Pampanga said on Saturday, February 4, that it is preparing charges against three residents who allegedly slaughtered a dog for consumption.

“This is not acceptable. Dito po sa Angeles City, binibigyan natin ng kahalagahan at respeto ang buhay ng bawat isa, tao man ‘yan o hayop,” Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said in a statement on Saturday.

(Here in Angeles City, we value and respect all lives, whether they’re humans or animals.)

A barangay blotter report identified the suspects as Amelito Henson, Amorsolo Guevarra, and Jerry Mari, who allegedly killed a dog and prepared its meat for “pulutan” or food taken with alcohol.

Vice Mayor Vicenta Vega-Cabigting received the report and coordinated with the mayor’s office. Lazatin then ordered a response team from the City Veterinary Office-Dog Pound Division to act on the incident.

IC Calaguas, the mayor’s chief advisor, reminded the public that killing dogs for consumption is a crime in the country.

“The killing and selling of dogs for food is illegal in the Philippines. Hindi po tama ito. Hindi po ginagawang pulutan ang aso (This is not right. You aren’t supposed to consume dog meat). This act is barbaric, primitive, and inhumane,” he said.

The city government is strengthening its animal welfare campaign and programs. City Councilor Arvin Suller has filed a city ordinance entitled the “Angeles City Animal Welfare and Protection Code” aimed at cracking down on the sourcing, trading, slaughtering, butchering, and meat preparation of dogs.

The slaughter and preparation of dog meat is illegal in the Philippines, but at one point, nearly 300,000 dogs were killed for consumption a year in the country. (READ: 600 kilos of dog meat intercepted in Batangas)

Under the Animal Welfare Act, any person found guilty of cruelty, maltreatment or neglect of animals face imprisonment or fines. The Anti-Rabies Act also prohibits the trading of dog meat. – Lance Spencer Yu/Rappler.com