3 Chinese arrested in Cavite for kidnapping fellow Chinese

ARRESTED. The rescued victim (right) on January 5, 2022, identify the three fellow Chinese citizens who kidnapped her and held her for a month in Barangay Molino 4, Bacoor, Cavite.

CAVITE, Philippines – Three Chinese men were arrested in Barangay Molino 4, Bacoor, Cavite, on Thursday night, January 5, for allegedly abducting a female data analyst who is also Chinese.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ruther Saquilayan, chief of the Bacoor police, identified the suspects as:

Huang Jun, 31

Huang Chen Bo, 24

Chang Yu Pen, 22

The suspects lived in Molino, where they had also kept their victim since December 5.

They were found in possession of high-caliber weapons during the joint rescue operation by the Bacoor City Police Office, the Cavite Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Anti- Kidnapping Group under Police Colonel Frederick Eslava Obar.

The 28-year-old victim, whom the police referred to by the alias Lady Wu, is a data analyst and a resident of Neijiang City in Sichuan, China. She told the police that she came to the Philippines because the suspects promised her a job and a salary of P150,000. When she arrived, however, the suspects kidnapped her.

Two Filipinos went to inform the police on Thursday afternoon that a woman who appeared to have been held against her will had been brought to Shore Residences Tower C2 in Pasay City, and then was pulled out again by her companions.

The suspects were arrested at around 10:30 pm Thursday in the Molino house they were renting.

The police recovered the following from the suspects:

1 white Foton Van with plate number LAC 5364

1 caliber .45 Armscor pistol without serial number

1 magazine with bullets

1 unit of cal. 40 Taurus black with serial number SJZ17097

2 magazines with 38 rounds of ammunition, cal. ammunition 40

1 unit of silver Taurus cal. 40, with serial number STH52708 and 2 magazines loaded with 21 bullets

1 hand grenade

1 jungle knife

2 handcuffs

6 iPhones,

1 MacBook laptop

P78,300.00 in cash

Duct tapes

Various types of cards

The suspects are in the custody of the Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Police Brigadier General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., regional police director of Calabarzon, commended Police Colonel Christopher Olazo, the Cavite police chief, for their quick action and immediate rescue of the victim. – Rappler.com