Occidental Mindoro suspends classes due to power outages

POWER WOES. The facility of the Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corporation in Brgy Central, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Governor Eduardo B. Gadiano calls an emergency meeting of local chief executives, citing economic disruption due to the supply of power being less than half of the province's peak demand

MINDORO OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Mindoro Occidental Governor Eduardo B. Gadiano suspended classes in all private and public schools from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5 due to prolonged and repeated power outages in the province.

Gadiano also convened an emergency meeting with local chief executives in the province, noting that lingering power woes were disrupting the economy and public services.

Gadiano released Executive Order No. 20, Series of 2023 on the evening of April 2. His EO was in response to a Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s March 31 resolution, urging the governor to suspend classes due to the “power crisis.”

He noted that rotational brownouts under Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative Inc. (Omeco) were affecting the overall quality of education in the province.

“Kawawa kasi ang mga bata, may mga nagkakasakit na dahil sa matagalang brownout kasabay ng sobrang init na panahon,” the governor told reporters on April 2. (I pity the children as some are already falling sick because the long brownouts aggravate the hot weather.)

He said the break would do the children well and alleviate the concerns of parents who fear students getting heat stroke.

The resolution, Gadiano added, is also aimed at calling the national government’s attention to the problem of Occidental Mindoro.

Gadiano’s EO covered both teaching and non-teaching staff.

He “encouraged” teaching personnel “to provide continuous delivery of basic education through asynchronous learning.”

But residences of teachers and students were also facing the same power interruption problems.

Power crisis

Aside from the resolution urging the suspension of classes, the SP also issued another resolution reiterating the state of power crisis in the province.

It had issued the first resolution on the crisis in July 2022.

The provincial council said that March 2023 saw a 14 megawatt (MW) shortage, with only 13 MW in actual supply compared to the 27-MW peak demand.

The low power supply does not match the 33-MW capacity of Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corporation (OMCPC) as of March 28, the resolution stressed.

Mindoro is not connected to the Luzon Grid and OMCPC is its lone power supplier.

Part of the problem is the OMCPC’s refusal to operate to full capacity its 20-MW power plant in Pulang Lupa, San Jose.

The power firm claimed it lacks funds to purchase fuel due to delay in payment of the subsidy from the National Power Corporation (NPC).

Two other power plants of OMCPC in Sablayan and in Maburao are also unoperational, despite the provisional authority granted by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for the OMECO – OMCPC Power Supply Agreement.

The ERC website, dated April 3, has an announcement of the grant of Provisional Authority (PA) on the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) between Occidental Mindoro Electric Cooperative, Inc. (OMECO) and Occidental Mindoro Consolidated Power Corporation.

The PA covers power plants in Mamburao, Paluan, Sta. Cruz, and Abra de Ilog (OMCPC-MAPSA).

“The provisional authority granted by the ERC will readily address the power supply shortage, as it will allow the Parties to implement the subject PSA for 7 MW of additional power supply,” said ERC chairperson and chief executive officer Agnes VST Devanadera.

Calls for sanctions

In a September 2022 Senate hearing, National Electrification Administration (NEA) Administrator Emmanuel P. Juaneza was asked why all the Power Supply Agreements (PSA) in the province were awarded to OMCPC.

He said that OMECO adhered to the Competitive Selection Process (CSP) Policy for the three PSAs and OMCPC emerged as the winning bidder of the contracts after satisfying the requirements under the Terms of Reference.

The SP said a declaration of the State of Power Crisis could be used by administrative agencies to mobilize resource and adopt emergency measures, and to substantially relax rules to address the

power shortage in mainland Occidental Mindoro.

It said the government could also impose sanctions on the power provider and the distributing utility, Omeco, and evaluate the appropriateness of renewing the legislative franchise of the latter.

in February 2023, Omeco’s president Eleanor Costibolo said it was red tape under the ERC and the NPC that should be blamed for the problem.

Calling the unpaid subsidy “the root of the problem”, the Omeco official said they have been struggling to pay suppliers. – Rappler.com