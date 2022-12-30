Coast Guard patrols La Union beaches after series of accidents

A series of drowning incidents have occurred in La Union over the Christmas holidays

LA UNION, Philippines – Coast Guard teams patrolled the public beach on the border of San Fernando City and the surfing town of San Juan in La Union province, warning residents and visitors not to go into the rough waters.

Rescuers found a local tourist dead along Sebay Shore in Urbiztondo, a popular destination, on Saturday, December 24.

Police in Bauang, also in La Union, said a 26-year-old girl and her 67-year-old father drowned in Barangay Baccuit Sur on Wednesday, December 28. The daughter was the first one swept off by strong currents and the father also drowned while trying to rescue her.

ROUGH WATERS. Authorities tell residents and visitors in La Union not to go into the rough waters on December 30, 2022. Photo by Inday Espina-Varona/Rappler

Surfers in the popular spots of San Juan said there have been near misses but that fellow surfers have rescued everyone.

As of writing, Rappler was still waiting for confirmation of new accidents on Friday, December 30.

SUNSET. The sun sets over a beach in La Union on December 30, 2022. Photo by Inday Espina-Varona/Rappler

The northeast monsoon or amihan is affecting parts of Northern Luzon. – Rappler.com