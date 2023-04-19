Cordillera struggles to breach agriculture budget gap amid declining yields

EARTH’S BOUNTY. Agriculture was the natural fallback for many Sagada locals who lost jobs during the lockdown as many of them were farmers before becoming tour guides, shopkeepers and transport drivers.

The Department of Agriculture office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) recommends a shift in funding bases, from agricultural production to addressing agricultural development needs

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The lack of national support drove down rice production in the Cordillera Administrative Region by nearly 20% from 2018 to 2022.

Department of Agriculture (DA) data shows that rice production in the region dipped from 418,000 metric tons (MT) in 2018 to 377,133 MT in 2021, to 338,067 MT in 2022.

Vegetables fared better but also saw a decrease in production.

The DA said vegetable harvest dropped from 366,314 MT in 2018 to 351,030 MT last year.

National government funding focuses on bulk production of staple crops, according to Department of Agriculture Cordillera (DA-CAR) Regional Director Cameron Odsey.

National planners base the funding on potential yield, Odsey said.

The irregular Cordillera terrain cannot compete with sprawling lowland farms in yield prospects, he added.

Other regions in Luzon, the main Philippines island, have rice yields in the millions of MT, with the Ilocos Region (R1), the Cagayan Valley (R2), ), and Central Luzon (R3) producing as much as 2 to 3 million MT each annually.

Left behind

The General Appropriations Act of 2023 only provides CAR P245 million of the P42.84 billion allocated for the National Rice Program – less than 1% of the program’s total budget.

Odsey also noted that the program benefits only lowland communities in Kalinga, Apayao, Ifugao, and Abra,

The overall “low yield potential” of the region prevents farms higher up in the region’s rugged mountain range from receiving funding.

The region fares slightly better in terms of appropriations when it comes to high-value crops like highland vegetables and coffee, where the region receives P58 million, or 5% of the P1.04 billion allocated to the high-value crop program.

In total, the DA-CAR’s budget of P1.8 billion for all its six provinces and Baguio City is less than 1% percent of the total DA budget of P184 billion.

The fund has to cover agricultural programs, infrastructure, and personnel.

Imbalance

VEGETABLE TERRACES. Farmers in the Cordillera Administrative Region say funding woes and rising costs of inputs are behind the decline in rice production but vegetable farms, like this one along the Hanselma highway or the Benguet–Mountain Province Road, Baguio–Bontoc Road, have better production figures. Inday Espina-Varona

Odsey said that outside of certain high-value crop producers and special projects, Cordillera agriculture is characterized by funding woes.

“We have funding for high-value crops like some highland vegetables, but that’s only Benguet and some parts of Mountain Province,” Odsey pointed out.

CAR farmers were also left out of the DA’s fuel subsidy program.

In March 2022, the tail end of then-president Rodrigo Duterte’s rule, a farmers’ alliance in the Cordillera urged the government to expand the DA’s fuel subsidy for farmers and fisherfolk to include vegetable “gardeners” (small vegetable producers).

While most farmers in the highland vegetable areas do not use farm machines, they need fuel to transport their products.

“Farmers carry the heaviest burden because they shoulder all transport costs to the trading post… The state of road networks in the mountains makes transportation costs higher,” said Fernando Bagyan of the Alliance of Peasants in the Cordillera Homeland.

Three CAR lawmakers vowed to find additional funding for small Cordillera farmers.

Representatives Mark Go of Baguio City, Allan Jesse Mangaoang of Kalinga, and Maximo Dalog Jr. of the Mountain Province gave their pledges during a public forum on the Cordilleran autonomy bill or House Bill 3267 on April 11.

Aside from Go, Mangaoang, and Dalog, representatives Menchie Bernos of Abra, Eleanor Bulut-Begtang of Apayao, Eric Yap of Benguet, and Solomon Chungalao of Ifugao refiled House Bill 3267 on August 8, 2022.

To secure funding and support for the more “neglected” farmers in the region, Odsey sought the amendment of House Bill 3267.

“The past strategy was to implement special projects for the more remote agriculture communities in Cordillera,” the DA director said.

“For example, we would do projects for six years. But the problem there is it only lasts while the project is ongoing. So after 6 years, there’s nothing more,” Odsey said.

Change of focus

Instead of linking funding to agricultural production, the DA official urged a focus on provisions addressing agricultural development.

He noted that the current budget thrust fails to cover support for post-production functions like marketing and harvesting.

As of 2022, the Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) recorded around 200,000 farmers across all of CAR.

The DA-CAR claims more farmers still have to register.

But DA-CAR’s information officer Aida Pagtan told Rappler that they have no figures from the years before the start of the registry.

“Can we not address this (budget) matter before we even go talking about autonomy?,” Go asked. “The seven congressmen of the Cordilleras will support you.”

In addition to the amendment, the congressmen pledged to incorporate a special budgetary provision earmarked for highland agriculture in the next General Appropriations Act or yearly budget to help jumpstart the Cordilleran highland agricultural economy.

“During the next budget, we will focus on this considering the unique nature of our environment here in the Cordilleras. That is our push, and your seven congressmen in the cordilleras will support and focus in this next budget cycle,” Go said. – Rappler.com