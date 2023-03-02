FATAL ACCIDENT. Delivery rider in Baguio dies after colliding with truck.

(1st UPDATE) The rider tries to overtake a 10-wheeler truck while ascending a blind curve bound for Barangay Loakan Proper. However, a vehicle from the opposite direction forced him to maneuver back into his lane leading to the fatal accident.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A 30-year-old Grab delivery rider died after he was ran over by a 10-wheeler truck he was trying to overtake along the ascent to Upper Purok Pidawan, Barangay Loakan Proper, in this city on February 28.

The police identified the ill-starred rider as Francis Mangaoang, a resident of Everlasting Street, Baguio City.

According to the investigation, the Grab rider tried to overtake the truck while ascending a blind curve bound for Loakan Proper. However, a vehicle from the opposite direction forced Mangaoang to maneuver back into his lane.

He allegedly hit the truck’s rear wheel while steering the motorbike to avoid the incoming vehicle.

The truck driver, 43-year-old Benjamin Catino, is from Poblacion, Itogon, Benguet.

In a phone call on March 2, Baguio City Police Information Officer Lieutenant Angie Dongpaen said they released the driver after the parties, and their lawyers agreed to an amicable settlement.

Dongpaen said Mangaoang’s family brought his remains back to their home in San Quintin, Pangasinan, on Wednesday, March 1. – Rappler.com