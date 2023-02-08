DENR orders investigation into Altai’s alleged destruction of seagrass in Sibuyan

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday, February 8, ordered its provincial office in Romblon to conduct an investigation into the alleged damage of seagrass and other marine resources as a result of Altai Philippines Mining Corporation’s (APMC) exploration operations in Sibuyan Island.

Aside from the investigation, DENR also ordered the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Romblon to take legal action, if warranted, against APMC for reportedly cutting trees without the necessary permit.

The mining company’s permit to transport ore was also suspended “in view of the non-operation of its causeway.”

Rappler has reached out to the DENR for further elaboration of the alleged destruction of seagrass in Sibuyan and to APMC for comment but has yet to receive a response as of posting.

Seagrass is home to many marine organisms such as shrimps and sea urchins. It also provides nutrients to sea creatures such as dugongs, which have reportedly been sighted in Romblon waters.

“The DENR firmly assures the public, especially the residents of Sibuyan Island, that the department continues to strictly implement environmental laws in order to ensure the safety of the community and promote inclusive development in the province of Romblon,” the statement read.

This is the first time the DENR Central Office released a statement on the mining activities in Sibuyan Island since the last week of January, when residents and anti-mining advocates started a human barricade to stop trucks from hauling samples of nickel ore on the island.

Wednesday’s statement reiterated the department’s order to temporarily stop APMC’s exploration operations on the island. The DENR handed a cease and desist order to APMC after findings revealed the company did not have an environmental compliance certificate for the construction of a causeway project. – Rappler.com